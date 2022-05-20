DC

Bought by: Frank Haney Jr., president of the real-estate investment firm Franklin L. Haney Company.

Listed: $6,795,000.

Sold: $6,000,000.

Days on market: 197.

Where: Wesley Heights.

Style: French country.

Bragging points: More than 13,000 square feet, with seven bedrooms, ten bathrooms, multiple fireplaces, a wine room, and a terraced backyard.

Bought by: Lucantonio N. Salvi, partner at Sheppard Mullin.

Listed: $3,975,000.

Sold: $3,975,000.

Days on market: 1.

Where: West End.

Style: Condo.

Bragging points: A penthouse at the Westlight with three bedrooms and bathrooms, a rooftop pool, and a 24-hour concierge.

Bought by: Greg Hale, partner at Markham, a political-events firm, and attorney Mica Joy Strother.

Listed: $3,500,000.

Sold: $3,360,000.

Days on market: 61.

Where: Dupont Circle.

Style: Rowhouse.

Bragging points: Modern renovation of a former embassy with 4,800 square feet, including six bedrooms and bathrooms, a rooftop deck, and herringbone hardwood floors.

Sold by: Maureen Del Duca, a vice president at Northrop Grumman.

Listed: $2,800,000.

Sold: $2,800,000.

Days on market: Not publicly listed.

Where: Palisades.

Style: Traditional.

Bragging points:Nearly 7,000 square feet, with seven bedrooms, six bathrooms, and two fireplaces.

Bought by: Jennifer Saulino, partner at Covington & Burling.

Listed: $2,100,000.

Sold: $2,000,000.

Days on market: Unavailable.

Where: Mount Vernon Square.

Style: Condo.

Bragging points: A 2,100-square-foot pent­house with two bedrooms and baths and a 600-square-foot private terrace.

Maryland

Bought by: Terrence Keaney, a dermatologist and founder of SkinDC.

Listed: $2,300,000.

Sold: $2,200,000.

Days on market: 281.

Where: Bethesda.

Style: Colonial.

Bragging points: Four bedrooms and five bathrooms, plus a conservatory, on nearly a half acre.

Virginia

Bought by: James Monroe, partner at the intellectual-property firm Finnegan.

Listed: $4,195,000.

Sold: $4,195,000.

Days on market: 175.

Where: McLean.

Style: Craftsman.

Bragging points: Six bedrooms and nine bathrooms on nearly an acre, with an elevator, cathedral ceilings, and a pool.

Some sales information provided by American City Business Leads and Diana Hart of Washington Fine Properties.

Photographs courtesy of Bright MLS.

This article appears in the May 2022 issue of Washingtonian.