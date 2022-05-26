Happy Memorial Day Weekend!

In light of tragic events, you may be interested in visiting the Gun Memorial Project located in the National Building Museum. The memorial will be on display until September 25. If you are interested in donating blood, you can find here a close blood drive near you.

What Is on Our Radar: Memorial Day Activities

In case you’re looking for Memorial Day-related things to do over the weekend, here are some ideas:

Ceremonies and Parades Monday, May 30 at 10 a.m. President Lincoln’s Cottage is hosting a wreath-laying ceremony at the US Soldiers’ and Airmen’s Home National Cemetery . The public is invited to free tours afterwards. Monday, May 30 at 11 a.m. The City of Falls Church will be hosting a wreath-laying ceremony at the city’s Veterans Memorial . There will be a parade afterwards at 2. Monday, May 30 at 2 p.m. The Memorial Day Parade in DC will begin on Constitution Ave. Monday, May 30 at 1:30 p.m. There will be a Memorial Day wreath-laying ceremony at Navy Memorial Plaza in honor and memory of those who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our country. Monday, May 30 at noon. Arlington National Cemetery will be hosting its National Memorial Day Observance .



Wall of poppies. A temporary installation of the USAA Poppy Wall of Honor will be on display at the National Mall from Friday, May 27 to Sunday, May 29. The wall commemorates more than 645,000 American service members who gave their lives in service to our nation since World War I.

Rolling to Remember. There are a variety of events this weekend including a talk from Jon Stewart, a pushup contest for veteran suicide awareness, and a candlelight vigil at the Vietnam Memorial.

Related museum exhibits. The National Museum of the Army will be open to the public on Monday, and will be hosting a variety of programs for Memorial Day weekend. The Smithsonian has a few related museum exhibits including “ Mail Call ” at the Postal Museum, “ The Price of Freedom: Americans at War ” at the National Museum of American History, and “ Why We Serve ” at the National Museum of the American Indian.

