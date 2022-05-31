Happy Pride!

So, What Should You Do May 31 – June 5?

For your convenience, this newsletter includes emojis to help you during these unprecedented times:

The 🛋 indicates an event is happening in-person inside .

The 🌲 indicates an event is happening in-person outside .

The 💻 indicates an event is happening virtually.

And lastly, the 🆓 indicates an event is free.

Top 5 Picks of the Week

1. Pride. 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈

2. A chance to explore some neighborhoods. 🚲🚶‍♂️🖼 This Saturday, Seventh Street NW will be closed from Pennsylvania Avenue to Florida Avenue as part of open streets (Sat, 🆓, 🌲, variety of neighborhoods). Additionally, the Annual Dupont Kalorama Museum Walk (Sat & Sun, 🆓, 🛋, Dupont & Kalorama) returns. The museum walk includes admission 🆓 to Dumbarton House, Woodrow Wilson House, the Phillips Collection, Anderson House, the National Museum of Jewish American Military History, and Dupont Underground.

3. Romanian Film Festival. 🇷🇴🇷🇴🇷🇴 Explore Romanian film all month long at this 🆓 festival. Curated by Romanian film critic Mihai Fulger, it includes 12 features released during the pandemic and offers viewers a better understanding of the Eastern European psyche via various Q&As with directors (starts Fri, 🆓, 🛋, Barracks Row).

4. A few more festivals. 🌎🦮🇮🇳🌭

Join the Mayor’s Office on Latino Affairs for DC Afro Latino Fest (Sun, 🆓, 🌲 , Columbia Heights) . This celebration of Immigrant Heritage Month event will feature cultural performances and live music.

Have some summer fun full of face painting, dancing, and raffle prizes at the Uptown Shuffle, part of Cleveland Park’s Construction Fest. (Sun, 🆓, 🌲 , Cleveland Park).

Planet Bethesda happens this weekend, including a “kids’ korner,” a biergarten, music, a canine courtyard, and family fun ( Sun, 🆓 entry, 🌲 , Bethesda).

Head to the Textile Museum for an Indian Art and Culture Family Day (Sat, 🆓, 🛋 , Foggy Bottom). The event, cosponsored by the Embassy of India, will include scavenger hunts, embroidery, block printing, and gallery tours of the exhibit “ Indian Textiles: 1,000 Years of Art and Design.”

5. Simu Liu. Kit Harrington. Melissa Joan Hart. 👽💥🦸‍♀️ DC’s Awesome CON (Fri-Sun, $, 🛋) returns this weekend, filled with various meet-ups (’90s!, Marvel, Doctor Who, Star Trek, and more!), video games, a LGBTQ+ Pride Alley, and opportunities to meet your favorite stars. For those in cosplay, there’s a cinematic photography workshop at the Eaton (Sat, 🆓, 🛋, Downtown).

Everything Else This Week

Jade (@clockoutdc)

