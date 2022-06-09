9 Fun Food Events Around DC This Weekend

Help cut and prepare a whole 125 pound tuna during a cutting demonstration with chefs Zach Ramos and Amy Phan, co-founders of Ama Ami. You’ll learn to carve a fish, and make sushi, sashimi, and hand-rolls. The class will take place at Mess Hall (703 Edgewood St., NE) Thursday, June 9 and Friday, June 10 and Thursday, June 16 and Friday, June 17 from 6:30 PM to 9 PM. Tickets start at $180 and can be purchased here.

Celebrate Pride Week in DC at the Dupont location of Pizzeria Paradiso (2003 P St., NW), which will serve fun drinks and specials all day from Friday to Sunday. Look for special pours, flights, and canned beers from local, queer-owned breweries and distilleries. On Saturday, June 10, sip on a Pride draft with a shot of Civic Pride Vodka for $10.

Mount Vernon (3200 Mount Vernon Memorial Hwy. Mount Vernon) is gathering over 17 breweries for its Summerfest. Explore the historic area after-hours, listen to live music, and sample brews on Friday, June 10 and Saturday, June 11 from 6 PM to 9 PM. Tickets are $48 ($40 for members) and include a commemorative tasting cup and eight tasting tickets. Tickets can be found here.

The Duck & the Peach (300 Seventh St., SE) is showcasing women-owned wines on Wednesday, June 15. Try a flight of four of the Capitol Hill’s restaurant’s favorite bottles, and learn about women in the wine industry. The event begins at 5 PM. Tickets are $40 and can be purchased here.

Spritzes are the drink of the summer, and California sparkling wine maker Chandon is celebrating them at a Georgetown pop-up (2904 M St., NW) from Friday, June 10 through Saturday, 12. Guests can sample Chandon’s new Garden Spritz in a secret-garden setting, and even create their own custom scent. The pop-up runs each day from 11 AM to 7 PM. Join Chandon’s “community” if you want to attend.

Roberto’s Ristorante Italiano (144 Church St., NW, Vienna) is hosting a wine dinner with Italian cuisine prepared by veteran chef Roberto Donna and wine imported by Maurizio Farro, founder of Cantiniere Imports. On Friday, June 10 at 5 PM, the new Vienna restaurant will serve up tuna crudo, braised lamb, rigatoni, and chocolate-mousse cake with wines from Ippolito. Tickets are $95; get them here.

Beer fans can celebrate City-State Brewing’s (705 Edgewood St., NE) first anniversary this Saturday, June 11. The party will include food from Kam & 46 and Tacos Michoacan, live music, and lots of beer (of course).The event lasts from noon to 8 PM, and kids are welcome to join in on the fun. Tickets start at $15 (including at least one beverage) and can be bought here.

The Wine Spectator’s Grand Tour comes to DC on Friday, June 10. This wine tasting at the Ronald Reagan building (1300 Pennsylvania Ave., NW) runs from 7 to 10 PM and will feature an extensive selection of red, white, rosé, and sparkling wines from the some of world’s top wine-growing regions. Tickets are $275 and can be purchased here.

In honor of National Rosé Day, Célébrez en Rosé is hosting a festival filled with wine, food, music, games, and a whole lot of pink wine. Robin Thicke will headline the celebration on Saturday, June 11 which will take place at the Plateau at National Harbor (300 Waterfront St.) from 1 PM to 9 PM. Make sure to show up in your best pink and white attire! Tickets start at $85; get them here.