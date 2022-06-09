Saturday is National Rosé Day. Here’s Where to Celebrate Around DC

Who doesn’t love an excuse to drink rosé all day? On National Rosé Day, which has happened on the second Saturday in June since 2014, you’ll have one. Here’s where to down the pink stuff around DC.

Barcelona Wine Bar

3310 Wisconsin Ave., NW

Bring in a group of friends to the bar’s Cathedral Heights location to share the “Guns & Rosés” pitcher ($50). It’s filled with sangria made with two types of rosé, plus vodka, peach nectar, lemon, and grapefruit bitters.

Bark Social

935 Prose St., North Bethesda

Want to bring your pup? Dog park/bar Bark Social at Pike & Rose is offering plush Frosé toys for pets and $1 Frosés for their people.

Bottles Wine Garden

2500 Pennsylvania Ave., NW

This new, female-run wine garden in the courtyard of a West End hotel has an organic skin-contact rosé by the glass ($12), plus bottles of still and sparkling from Spain, France, and Austria.

Cafe Riggs

900 F St., NW

Check out the “Riggs Spritz” cocktail at this hotel restaurant in Penn Quarter. It includes vodka, peach, rosé, and bubbles ($18).

Célébrez en Rosé

300 Waterfront St., Oxon Hill

Dress in pink and head to this rosé-themed National Harbor festival for food, drinks, and music. Musical guests include Robin Thicke, DJ Jazzy Jeff, and Tamia. Tickets. start at $85.

Commissary

1443 P St., NW

The Logan Circle hangout will serve a grapefruit-accented rosé sangria ($11.50) made with St. Germain, pear, and vodka. If you prefer your wine without all the add-ins, go for the “Commi-Combo” ($13.50)—a glass of sparkling rosé alongside a shot of Ezra Brooks rye.

Compass Rose

1346 T St., NW

At this eclectic small plates spot off 14th Street, try the “Hop a Carpet & Fly Sangria,” which combines rosé, fig brandy, cardamom, and rose honey ($14).

Flight Wine Bar

777 Sixth St., NW

This Penn Quarter wine bar has put together a “Rosé Colored Glasses” flight ($18), featuring three wines from Provence, California, and New Zealand.

Lulu’s Winegarden

1940 11th St., NW

The casual Shaw wine garden offers glasses of rosé (starting at $9), 10 rosés by the bottle, and three rosé magnums to sip on their garden patios.