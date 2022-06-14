Children’s National Hospital in Washington, D.C., was ranked #5 nationally in the U.S. News & World Report (USNWR) Best Children’s Hospitals annual rankings. It’s the sixth straight year Children’s National has been in the top 10. Also for the 6th straight year, Children’s National’s neonatology program was ranked No. 1 among all children’s hospitals in the nation. Children’s National’s neurology and neurosurgery program is ranked the best in the Mid-Atlantic for a second year in a row.

The annual U.S. News & World Report rankings are the most complete source of quality-related information on U.S. children’s hospitals. The rankings recognize the top 50 hospitals in the nation based on a uniquely developed scoring system by USNWR– the top ten receive a further distinction called Honor Roll.

There’s immense pride in being ranked. For twelve years in a row, Children’s National is ranked in all 10 specialty services. It’s a reflection of the dedication and care that every doctor, nurse and employee shows day-in-and-day-out to help kids grow up stronger.