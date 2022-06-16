10 Fun Food Events Around DC This Week

What’s better than fudge? Free fudge. Kilwins DC (1250 Half St., SE) is handing out free slices of the confection beginning at 11 AM on Thursday, June 16 while supplies last (apparently it’s National Fudge Day). You’ll need to follow them on Instagram or Facebook to get the sweet treat.

Celebrate Juneteenth, honor local women leaders, and help to advocate for better food policies at the Sisterhood Supper this Saturday, June 18 from 2 to 6 PM. The dinner, hosted by Women Advancing Nutrition, Dietetics, and Agriculture (WANDA), is catered by Chef Aria and Plum Good who will be serving up a Ghanaian-style feast featuring chicken, jollof rice, plantains, watermelon salad, and more. The event takes place at Oxon Run Park (300 Valley Ave., SE), and you can register for free here.

Head over to Harvey’s (513 W Broad St., Falls Church) for its summer kickoff. The neighborhood restaurant is partnering with Falls Church City and Chamber of Commerce to host a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, June 16 at 5:30 PM followed by a cookout with mini crab and corn fritters, and lots of kebabs ($12 to $15). Calvert Brewing Company and Metro Cellars will sell beer, canned cocktails, and wine ($8 to $15) at the event.

Buy a drink, save a pup. Michele’s (1201 K St., NW) and Maggie’s Farm Rum Distillery are teaming up to help raise money for local dog shelters. On Wednesday, June 22 from 5 PM to 8 PM, the French/American restaurant at the Eaton hotel will host a happy hour featuring tiki cocktails, a meeting with the distiller, and rum tastings.

Aperol and Pike & Rose restaurant Summer House (11825 Grand Park Ave., North Bethesda) are teaming up for a Solstice Party on Tuesday, June 21. Look for games, Aperol drinks, and light bites. The event runs from 6 to 9 PM. Tickets start at $69.95; get them here.

Taste and learn about Italian wine from winemaker Dario Pieropan this Thursday, June 16 at Cranes (724 Ninth St., NW). The event starts at 7 PM, and tickets start at $100; get them here.

Support Alexandria-based small businesses at the Portside in Old Town Summer Festival, this Saturday, June 17 and Sunday, June 18. The festival features live music, beer from Port City Brewing Company, art and history-related activities, and food from local restaurants, including Borinquen Lunch Box, Chalkboard Wings & BBQ, Dolci Gelati, and the Italian Place. The festival takes place at Waterfront Park (1A Prince St., Alexandria).

All Set’s Drag Brunch (8630 Fenton St., Silver Spring) makes a comeback for Pride Month. The brunch, featuring the queens from Haus of Stone, returns on Saturday, June 18 from 12 PM to 2 PM. Some proceeds from the event will be donated to the Trevor project. Make a reservation here.

Celebrate the longest day of the year at the Summer Solstice Beer Garden. On Saturday, June 18 at 4 PM, Up Top Acres and Shaw restaurant Nina May are hosting the pop-up beer garden, which will also serve food. The event takes place at the Farm at 55 M (55 M St., SE). Tickets start at $50, and include unlimited food and drinks; get them here.

Join Portuguese Ambassador His Excellency Ambassador Domingos Fezas Vitalon on Friday, June 17 for an evening filled with Portuguese food, music, and culture. The event, which begins at 6:30 PM at his residence (2125 Kalorama Rd., NW), will feature a classical piano concert followed by a buffet dinner prepared by the embassy staff. Tickets start at $175 and can be purchased here.