FIRST LOOK: The Molina Family Latino Gallery Opens This Weekend

It’ll be at least a decade before Smithsonian’s National Museum of the American Latino opens its doors, but starting this weekend you can get a sneak peek of sorts. On June 18, the Molina Family Latino Gallery at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History opens to the public, and it’s meant as a first taste of the full museum. Its debut exhibit is ¡Presente! A Latino History of the United States, and the gallery will feature other exhibits over the years until the museum’s official home is constructed at a DC location that has not yet been determined.

The 4,500-square-foot gallery celebrates Latino culture and introduces visitors to key moments, concepts, and people in Latino history in the United States. The bilingual exhibit features ceiling-high display cases filled with historical artifacts and personal items, including a dress created by Venezuelan-American designer Caroline Herrera and a raft used by two Cuban men to come to the United States. The Molina Family Latino Gallery also houses interactive digital displays, a learning lounge that will host hands-on activities and presentations, and a video installation of Somos, a film that discusses Latino and Latina identities.

Despite not yet having an official home, the National Museum of the American Latino is beginning to expand on work previously managed by the Smithsonian Latino Center. Keep a look out for announcements about concerts, films, and lectures that will be coming soon.