Virginia

Bought by: T.J. Oshie, right winger for the Washington Capitals, and Lauren Oshie.

Listed: $7,950,000.

Sold: $7,500,000.

Days on market: 445.

Where: McLean.

Style: Contemporary.

Bragging points: Five bedrooms and eight bathrooms, with three fireplaces, a fitness studio with a steam shower, a game room, and a wine cellar.

DC

Bought by: Alexander Madrak, senior compliance manager at Amazon, and Sam Sweeney, co­ordinating producer for ABC News.

Listed: $1,395,000.

Sold: $1,425,000.

Days on market: 0.

Where: Logan Circle.

Style: Federal rowhouse.

Bragging points: Built in 1870 and a block from 14th Street, with three bedrooms and four baths.

Bought by: Brianne Nadeau, DC Council member for Ward 1, and Jayson Harpster, a director at the healthcare tech company Embedded Healthcare.

Listed: $1,199,000.

Sold: $1,150,000.

Days on market: 31.

Where: Columbia Heights.

Style: Federal rowhouse.

Bragging points: Renovated, with four bedrooms and baths, a basement apartment, and bike storage.

Maryland

Bought by: Newton Howard, a neuroscientist and founder of the Center for Advanced Defense Studies, and Rebecca Howard, executive director of the non-profit Howard Brain Sciences Foundation.

Listed: $3,995,000.

Sold: $3,600,000.

Days on market: 140.

Where: Potomac.

Style: Colonial.

Bragging points: More than 15,000 square feet on two acres, with eight bedrooms and 14 baths, plus a guest house and pool house, a sauna, and a bocce court.

Sold by: Paxton Baker, minority owner of the Washington Nationals and former VP of BET Digital Networks, and TV personality Rachel Baker.

Listed: $2,395,000.

Sold: $2,635,000.

Days on market: 7.

Where: Chevy Chase.

Style: Colonial.

Bragging points: Five bedrooms and seven baths, with a gym, a basketball court, and a big backyard with a hot tub.

Bought by: Tim Tagaris, CEO of the campaign-­strategy firm Aisle 518 Strategies and a former adviser to Senator Bernie Sanders.

Listed: $2,495,000.

Sold: $2,625,000.

Days on market: 5.

Where: Bethesda.

Style: Colonial.

Bragging points: Recently renovated, with five bedrooms and baths, a curved staircase, and five fireplaces.

Bought by: Lewis McCorkle, senior associate at Pillsbury law firm, and Virginia Selden, an associate at Goodwin Procter.

Listed: $1,625,000.

Sold: $1,725,000.

Days on the market: 4.

Where: Bethesda.

Style: Colonial.

Bragging points: Five bedrooms and baths, plus a front porch and a large backyard with a bluestone patio.

Some sales information provided by American City Business Leads and Diana Hart of Washington Fine Properties.

Photographs courtesy of Bright MLS.

This article appears in the June 2022 issue of Washingtonian.