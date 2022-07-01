All the July 4 DC Road Closures You Need to Know About

The National Park Service has released info on a bunch of street closures around the National Mall for their fireworks show and celebration, and the Metropolitan Police Department also has a set of street closures for the National Independence Day Parade and other smaller neighborhood parades happening around the District.

As expected, the area surrounding the Mall is strictly off limits to all vehicles until Tuesday, July 5. Here’s a map and full list of street closures:

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking for the National Independence Day Parade from 4 AM to midnight on Monday, July 4:

Pennsylvania Avenue from Constitution Avenue to 3rd Street, NW

3rd Street from Independence Avenue, SW to Constitution Avenue, NW

4th Street from Independence Avenue, SW to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

6th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

7th Street from Independence Avenue, SW to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

9th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

10th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

12th Street from Madison Drive, NW to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

14th Street from Independence Avenue, SW to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

15th Street from Independence Avenue, SW to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

17th Street from Independence Avenue, SW to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

18th Street from from Constitution Avenue to E Street, NW

19th Street from Constitution Avenue to E Street, NW

20th Street from Virginia Avenue, NW to E Street, NW

20th Street from C Street, NW to Constitution Avenue, NW

21st Street from Constitution Avenue to E Street, NW

22nd Street from Constitution Avenue to C Street, NW

23rd Street from Constitution Avenue to E Street, NW

C Street from 21st Street to Virginia Avenue, NW

C Street from 19th Street to 17th Street, NW

D Street from 18th Street to 17th Street, NW

E Street from 20th Street to 17th Street, NW (east bound lanes only)

Virginia Avenue from 23rd Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

Constitution Avenue from 23rd Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

Ohio Drive from Independence Avenue to Ohio Drive Bridge

Parkway Drive NW from Ohio Drive, SW to Lincoln Memorial Circle, NW

Jefferson Drive from 15th Street to 3rd Street, SW

Madison Drive from 15th Street to 3rd Street, SW

Independence Avenue from 17th Street to 3rd Street, SW

Maryland Avenue from Independence Avenue to 3rd Street, SW

The following streets will be closed to traffic the National Independence Day Parade and fireworks show from 4 AM to midnight on Monday, July 4:

Inbound Case Bridge ramp to 12th Street tunnel

Jefferson Drive from 15th Street to 3rd Street, SW

Madison Drive from 15th Street to 3rd Street, NW

Independence Avenue from 14th Street to Ohio Drive, SW

C Street from 21st Street to Virginia Avenue, NW

C Street from 18th Street to 17th Street, NW

D Street from 18th Street to 17th Street, NW

E Street from 20th Street to 17th Street, NW (east bound lanes only)

10th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

12th Street from Madison Drive, NW to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

1200 block of Maine Avenue, SW

14th Street Bridge Inbound, SW (all traffic will remain on eastbound I-395)

14th Street Bridge (HOV) Inbound, SW (all traffic will remain on eastbound I-395)

15th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

17th Street from New York Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

18th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to E Street, NW

19th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to E Street, NW

20th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to E Street, NW

21st Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to E Street, NW

23rd Street from Virginia Avenue to Memorial Bridge

Constitution Avenue from Pennsylvania Avenue to 23rd Street, NW

Virginia Avenue from Constitution Avenue, NW to 24th Street, NW

Maine Avenue from 1-395 W/B to Independence Avenue, SW

Southbound Potomac River Freeway exits to Independence Avenue, Maine Avenue, and E Street, NW

Theodore Roosevelt Bridge ramp to Constitution Avenue, NW

Theodore Roosevelt Bridge ramp to Ohio Drive, NW

Eastbound E Street Expressway ramp to E Street, NW

E Street Expressway ramp from the Theodore Roosevelt Bridge

Southbound Rock Creek Parkway will be closed at Virginia Avenue, NW

Henry Bacon Drive from Constitution Avenue to Lincoln Memorial Circle, NW

Ohio Drive from Independence Avenue to the Ohio Drive Bridge

Parkway Drive from Ohio Drive to the Lincoln Memorial Circle, NW

West Basin Drive from Independence Avenue to Ohio Drive, SW

The following streets will be closed to traffic the National Independence Day Parade and fireworks show from 1 PM to midnight on Monday, July 4:

23rd Street from Virginia Avenue to Washington Circle, NW — no southbound traffic

3rd Street from D Street, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

There will also be a few road closures in the Palisades, Barracks Row, and Takoma Park neighborhoods for their respective Independence Day parades on Monday.

Palisades Parade

MacArthur Boulevard from Whitehaven Park to Edmunds Place, NW will be closed to parking from 8 AM to 1 PM and closed to traffic from 10 AM to 12:30 PM.

Barracks Row Parade

8th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Virginia Avenue, SE will be closed to traffic and parking from 8 AM to noon.

Takoma Park Parade

Carroll Street from the DC-Maryland state line to Maple Street, NW will be closed to parking from 6 AM to 1 PM and closed to traffic from 9 AM to 1 PM.

Maple Street from Carroll Street, NW to the DC-Maryland state line will be closed to parking from 6 AM to 1 PM and closed to traffic from 9 AM to 1 PM.

Many other roads in Maryland around the parade route will also be closed to traffic and parking: Click here for further details.

If you plan to take a boat out on the Potomac River to celebrate the holiday, be aware of some watercraft restrictions that MPD has put in place for Monday.

The following restrictions will be in place from about 9 AM on Monday, July 4 until 9 AM on Tuesday, July 5:

There will be a designated anchorage zone north of the 14th Street Bridge on the east side of the Potomac River (West Potomac Park shore side); this zone will be just north of the 14th Street Bridge complex to south of the Arlington Memorial Bridge. Anchoring will be allowed until 9 AM on July 5th.

There will be a watercraft safety zone north of the 14th Street Bridge on the east side of the Potomac River (DC side); this zone will be just north of the entrance to the 14th Street Bridge complex to north of the Arlington Memorial Bridge. This means no boating and no anchoring in this location.

Boats will be allowed to anchor outside of the channel north of the Theodore Roosevelt Bridge and south of the 14th Street Bridge.

There may be intermittent travel restrictions between the 14th Street Bridge and the Theodore Roosevelt Bridge between the hours of 8:30 PM and 10 PM.

Join the conversation!