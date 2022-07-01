Where to Brunch on July 4th Around DC

Boundary Stone

116 Rhode Island Ave., NW

The Bloomingdale pub will offer its signature brunch items throughout the holiday weekend. Try one of three takes on the classic eggs Benedict, their fried chicken and French toast, or a house-made cinnamon roll with cream cheese icing. Guests can enjoy two complimentary mimosas when they dine at the bar.

El Techo

606 Florida Ave., NW

For $45, guests can enjoy one brunch entrée along with their choice of endless Tecates, bloody Marys, mimosas, or margaritas. The hip rooftop bar will also serve classic brunch dishes with a Latin twist, or you can opt for their more traditional tacos and quesadillas.

Crazy Aunt Helen’s

713 Eighth St., SE

This American comfort food spot on Capitol Hill is offering an extensive brunch menu for pre-fireworks fun. Have your choice of classic breakfast plates, from Benedicts to buttermilk pancakes. Quench your thirst with classic mimosas or one of their ten speciatly cocktails.

Ambar Clarendon and Capitol Hill

2901 Wilson Blvd., Arlington; 523 Eighth St., SE

Ambar is hosting a three day brunch marathon that features endless food and libations this Independence Day weekend. The Balkan brunch includes small plates of various types, including soups, salads, fish and meat dishes, and desserts. The unlimited experience is $34.99 plus $8.99 for drinks in Capitol Hill; $39.99 for unlimited food and an additional $0.25 per drink in Clarendon.

All-Purpose Riverfront

79 Potomac Ave., SE

The waterfront Navy Yard restaurant is opening its doors early for brunch this Independence Day, so you do not have to worry about missing the Nationals first pitch. From 10 AM until 3 PM, the pizzeria will be serving up mini-cinnamon buns with tiramisu cream, their take on truffle parmesan fries, and brunch pizzas, along with bottomless brunch cocktails for $23 (available with the purchase of any brunch food item).

Shaw’s Tavern

520 Florida Ave., NW

The neighborhood pub will be serving up bottomless mimosa brunch. For $20, enjoy as many of the classic breakfast cocktails as you desire for up to two hours. They will continue to serve their regular brunch menu on the holiday from 11 AM to 4 PM.

Brasserie Liberté

3251 Prospect St., NW

The Georgetown French bistro will be extending its weekend brunch menu through Monday this year for the special occasion. Try hors d’oeuvres such as French onion soup or escargot along with mimosa kits, which include a bottle of sparkling wine and seasonal juices to share with the table ($35).

Mikko

1636 R St., NW

Experience a fun Nordic brunch to kick off the holiday, served from 9 AM to 4 PM. Try smoked salmon Benedicts, lingonberry bread pudding, or Swedish pancakes alongside $6 mimosas and Bloody Marys in the dining room or on the patio.

Paraíso Taquería

1101 Pennsylvania Ave., SE

Capitol Hill’s Mexican taquería will have a pre-fixe menu and bottomless mimosas deal on the Fourth for $49. Enjoy a three-course brunch with options such as guacamole, egg tostados, and tres leches french toast along with mimosas with your choice of juice.

801 Restaurant and Bar

801 Florida Ave., NW

For $21, the American restaurant and rooftop bar will be serving all-you-can-drink mimosas on Independence Day. From 10 AM to 4 PM, you can sip bottomless drinks and order from the bar’s regular brunch menu.

Hank’s Oyster Bar Dupont, Wharf, and Alexandria

1624 Q St., NW, Suite 100; 701 Wharf St., SW; 818 N St Asaph St., Alexandria

The New England-inspired seafood restaurants will be open for their usual weekend brunch this Monday. Enjoy a seafood feast to share with a shellfish plateau, or choose from a variety of raw bar selections.

Founding Farmers, Farmers & Distillers, Farmers Fishers Bakers

Multiple locations in DC, Maryland, and Virginia

All Farmers Restaurant Group eateries will be serving their signature brunch buffet this holiday. For $29.99 per person (or $15 for kids), enjoy unlimited food from their carving table, French toast table, supper table, and extensive dessert spread. An a la carte menu is also available upon request.