No plans this weekend? Here are some last-minute ideas.

Final curtain calls. It’s the end of their DC runs for many shows this weekend, so if you’re been meaning to grab a ticket to Potted Potter (Thurs-Sun, $50+, Penn Quarter), The Band’s Visit (Thurs-Sun, $45+, Foggy Bottom), Red Velvet (Thurs-Sun, $35+, Penn Quarter), or In His Hands (Thurs-Sun, $50, H Street Corridor), this is your last chance. You can also head to see the one and only showing of I Am Anacostia (Sat, $5, Anacostia).

National Ice Cream Day. Cool down with free ice cream for kids at Metrobar (Sun, free, Edgewood) or be one of the first 50 guests to receive free ice cream from Nicecream (Sun, free, Arlington). You can celebrate with fellow ice cream enthusiasts at the ice cream sidewalk social (Sun, free, Kalorama) or with a National Ice Cream Month Word Search (Sun, free, Southwest) at the library.

For history buffs. Learn more about the Civil War era at the African American Civil War Memorial 24th Anniversary (Sat, free, Cardozo) or Lee-Fendall House Museum’s class Under the Same Roof: Enslaved and Free Workers at Lee-Fendall (Sat, $10, Alexandria).

Fun festivities. There are lots of outdoor activities this weekend around DC. For example, you can join fellow gamers at an outdoor meet-up for Pokemon Go Community Day (Sun, free, Dupont Circle).

Movies. If you want to catch a summer flick outside, see In the Heights (Thurs, free, Mosaic District), Summer of Soul (Sat, free, Arlington), or Jaws (Sat, free, Capitol Hill). If you’re looking for kid-friendly films, you can catch Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs (Sun, free, the National Harbor), Mulan (Fri, free, Arlington), or Moana (Sat, free, Capitol Hill)

Learn a new skill. Pick up a new hobby at one of these free classes: an Inline Skate Clinic (Sat, free, Alexandria), home buying seminar (Sat, free, Fairfax), or a class on the art of Bonsai using edible plants (Sun, free, Silver Spring). If you want to impress your friends with bartending skills, head to the Tito’s mixology class (Sun, $55, Dupont Circle). Or, create your own prints at a Printmaking Workshop (Sat, $16, Dupont Circle).

Bust a move. Impress your partner and learn how to ballroom dance at this free Argentine Tango class (Sat, free, Falls Church) or a Cuban salsa class (Sat, $15, Chevy Chase).

Break a sweat. Channel your inner zen at the the Outdoor Voices yoga class (Sun, free, Georgetown) or the Yoga at The Wharf classes (Tues & Sun, free, The Wharf). You can also enjoy a low-impact class at Fessenden Park (Sat, $15, Tenleytown).

Activities for kids. Let the kids run loose at Summer Fun at Reston Museum (Sat, free, Reston). For some educational fun, drop your kids off at mini-lesson on bees (Sat, free, Georgetown), Apple Camp (Sat & Sun, free, Georgetown), Introverted Kids Day (Sat, free but registration required, Anacostia), or International Story Fest (Sat, free, Shepherd Park).

Head to a market. Shop for clothes, art, jewelry, and more at the Christmas in July artisan market (Sat, free, Petworth), Caribbean clothing sale and display (Sat & Sun, free, Cardozo), the Shop with Neighbors pop-up (Sat, free, Navy Yard), the Pop-Up and Grow Market (Sat & Sun, $75+, Waldorf), the Half Street Central Farm Market (Sat, free Navy Yard), or the National Landing Market (Sat, free, National Landing).