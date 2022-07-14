This Blush, Black-Tie Wedding at the Mayflower Hotel Ended With an Epic Dance Party

Despite having to postpone their big day twice, Olivia and Alexander’s black-tie wedding was a night to remember. The couple, who met in 2015 at a mutual friend’s party at Policy on U Street, exchanged “I dos” on August 7. They held their ceremony at the Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle and then invited their guests to celebrate the evening at the Mayflower Hotel in downtown DC. “When Alex and I started planning our wedding, all we wanted was to have a big dance party with all our friends and families,” says Olivia. “So we kept pushing back until we felt we could have that kind of wedding . . . . I loved how everyone danced right to the very last minute.” The Mayflower Hotel served as a perfect venue not just for dancing the night away but also for bringing the couple’s formal and elegant wedding theme to life. The hotel’s ballroom was dressed with with roses, eucalyptus, and other lush florals to create the ultimate setting. “The head table décor and flowers were right out of my dream,” says Olivia. Along with their crowd-pleasing music and swoon-worthy decor, the couple also spent a lot of time on the menu, curating four unique meal options with Spanish, Argentinian, and Cuban touches. Dishes included cod with saffron rice, steak with chimichurri, and Cuban mojo chicken. “We were blown away at our tasting and how the chef ran with our ideas. The chef at the Mayflower did an amazing job,” says Oliva. See more of their black-tie affair below.

Details:

Photographer: Lisa Blume Photography | Ceremony Venue: Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle | Venue & Catering: The Mayflower Hotel | Planning & Designer: Cheers Darling Events | Florist: The Rosy Posy | Invitations: Shine Wedding Invitations | Cake: Buttercream Bakery | Makeup & Hair Stylist: Georgetown Bridal | Bride’s Attire: Sareh Nouri from Kleinfelds | Groom & Groomsmen’s Attire: Men’s Wearhouse | Bridesmaids’ Attire: BHLDN | Music/Entertainment: DJ Sway | Transportation: Reston Limousine | Videographer: Bowen Films | Rentals: White Glove Rental