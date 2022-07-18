National Tequila Day. Celebrate with tequila tastings at the Celebrity Tequila Smackdown at Ciel Social Club (Tues, $75, Mt. Vernon Triangle) or National Tequila Day Dinner at Paraíso Taquería y Mezcalería (Sun, $75, Capitol Hill). You can also try the special margarita flight at Buena Vida Gastrolounge (starting Sun, $25 per person, Arlington) and special Dahlia Reposado Margarita from dLeña (Sun, $16, Mt. Vernon Triangle).
- More sips. Try a variety of drinks and find your favorite at a beer tasting at Kramers (Tues, various prices, Dupont Circle), Summer of Paso wine tasting (Wed, various prices, Chinatown), or The Grape American Roadtrip wine tasting (Wed, $45, Capitol Hill). You can also have fun at the Monumental Drag Brunch (Sun, $38, Capitol Riverfront) or 80s & 90s Happy Hour and Trivia (Tues, $12, Pleasant Plains).
Celebrations. There’s lots of birthdays to celebrate this weekend. You can head to Spy Museum’s 20th Birthday Celebration (Tues, free, L’Enfant) or Swingers Dupont First Birthday Celebration (Mon, free, Dupont Circle). You can also join a double dutch lesson at Alethia Taylor Day (Sat, free, NoMa).
- Watch parties. Enjoy a drink while you are keeping up with the results at the Maryland primary election watch party at Busboys and Poets (Tues, free, Columbia) or watch the game at the DC United Vs FC Bayern Munich Watch Party at Wunder Garten (Wed, free, NoMa).
Give back. Help raise money for a good cause, including the Anacostia Watershed Society at Sips of Summer (Sat, $30+, Park View), The Little Black Dog Rescue at Mutts and Mimosas (Sun, free, Park View), or Hearts of Empowerment at a yoga charity class (Sat, $25, Union Market). You can also give back by attending the Bonbon Festival (Sun, $20, Ivy City) or a blood drive for Children’s National Hospital (Tues, free, Capitol Hill).
Behind the scenes. Expand your mind at the Creating the Playhouse discussion (Mon, $10+, Penn Quarter), art talk with Julie Wolf (Sat, free, Mt. Vernon Triangle), Maps of Washington open house (Sat, free, Foggy Bottom), or Art AfterWords (Wed, free, the National Mall).
- New exhibits. Check out one of these openings: The Art League’s July 2022 Open Exhibit (Open Wed-Sun, free, Alexandria) or the Jinchen Han exhibit (Open Wed-Sun, free, Alexandria).
Kids corner. Make reading and writing fun for the kids at Library Day at the Spy Museum (Tues, free, L’Enfant), Little Critters Storytime: Monkey Around (Tues, free, Woodley Park), or Palisades Journalism Club (Wed, free, Palisades). They can learn more about fun topics at one of these classes: comics class (Wed, free, TenleyTown), ice cream class (Wed, free, Anacostia), bilingual Spanish storytime (Wed, free, Mt. Pleasant), Summer Saturdays: Flowers (Sat, $8+, Georgetown), or a class on creating a chalk masterpiece (Mon, free, Georgetown). They can have more fun at Good Kid-izen: Art and Community Day (Sat, free, Columbia), Family Fundays (Sun, $5, Park View), or Smithsonian Nighttime Adventures (Fri, $70+, the National Mall),
Shopping day. Purchase some new jewelry at Summer of Studs (Fri, $65, Union Market) or grab a new summer read at the Capital Book Fest (Thurs, free, Downtown).
See a show. Catch The Crosswood Show (Thurs, $18, Arlington), a performance of The Sirens of Titan (Sun, $11.20, Eastern Market), Hump Day Funk (Wed, $15+, Lanier Heights), or A Night of French Theater (Wed, free, Georgetown).
Break a sweat. Make working out fun by attending a pop-up fitness class (Sun, $10, Cathedral Heights), natural rock climbing anchors class (Sun, $120, Potomac), or this salsa class (Thurs, $7+, Union Market). If you love being on the water, you can also go to Community Kayak Night (Thurs, $12.24+, Capitol Riverfront) or the Lake Needwood Kayak Tour (Tues, free but registration required, Derwood).
- Yoga. Rejuvenate yourself by attending one of these free classes: Outdoor Voices yoga class (Sun, free, Georgetown), Sunday Serenity Yoga (Sun, free, Georgetown), or Yoga at The Wharf (Tues, free, The Wharf). You can also relax at the Yoga & Tea class (Sat, $35, Georgetown).
Learn a new skill. Try something new at a Candle-making workshop (Sat, $60, Union Market), plant care basics night (Thurs, $28, Ballston), bouquet-making workshop (Thurs, $50, Union Market), or a kokedama workshop (Sat, $35, Silver Spring). Or, make fun food and drinks at the Argentine empanada cooking class (Sun, $59, Union Market) or the Capitoline Cocktail Class (Wed, $66+, Georgetown).
Outdoor movies. Catch a fun free film: Girls Trip (Thurs, free, The Wharf), The Addams Family (Wed, free, Navy Yard), or Space Jam: A New Legacy (Wed, free, Cleveland Park).
- Special screenings. You can also see The Yin & Yang of Gerry Lopez (Thurs, free, Alexandria), 8 1/2 (Sat, free, Culpeper), Viva Las Vegas (Sat, free, Culpeper), or Flesh and the Devil (Fri, free, Culpeper).