No plans this weekend? Here are some last-minute ideas.

Get moving. Have fun and break a sweat with Free Zumba Saturday (Sat, free, Arlington), a Bike Rodeo (Sat, free, Bowie), a free yoga class (Sat, free, Deanwood), Yoga at the Well (Sat, free, Oxon Run), an Outdoor Voices yoga class (Sun, free, Georgetown), Sunday Serenity Yoga (Sun, free, Georgetown), a Yoga & Tea class (Sat, $35, Georgetown), or the Breathwork and Movement Experience with Center for Ballet Arts (Sun, free, Fairfax)

Learn something new. Whether you’re an expert or a beginner, try your hand at a wet plate photography demonstration (Sat, free, Glen Echo) or jiu jitsu this weekend (Sat, free, Sterling).

Jam out. Enjoy a night of music and fresh air at Laurie Anderson’s “Quartet for Sol” (Sat, free, National Mall), the Sol Roots at Summer Sounds concert series (Sat, free, Manassas), Jazz Jam Sessions with the Julian Berkowitz Trio (Sun, free, Brightwood Park), a commemorative concert for Sen. Bob Dole (Thurs, free, National Mall), or a performance by Ryan Lucas at Nala Fridays at the Park (Fri, free, Arlington).

Festivities. Enjoy some drink classics at the Arlington Margarita and Mimosa Fest (Sat, $20+, Arlington), find a pop-up market and food trucks at Alethia Taylor Day (Sat, free, NoMa), celebrate South American culture at the International Colombian Festival (Sat, $15+, Brookland), or take in the beauty of the Lotus and Water Lily Festival at Kenilworth Aquatic Gardens (Sat-Sun, free, Kenilworth).

Free screenings. You can catch a fun free film this week. Check out Girls Trip (Thurs, free, The Wharf), Hidden Figures (Sat, free, Takoma), Encanto (Thurs, free, the National Mall), The Yin & Yang of Gerry Lopez (Thurs, free, Alexandria), Summer Anime Season (Sat, free, downtown), A Chocolate Lens (Sat, free, downtown), or The Song of the Butterflies (Sat, free, National Mall)

Shop ‘til you drop. Purchase some new jewelry at Summer of Studs (Fri, $65, Union Market) or grab a new summer read at the Capital Book Fest (Thurs, free, downtown). You can also enjoy a day of shopping at the Kua Designs Pop-up (Sat, free, Kalorama), Soul of the City Farmers Market (Sat, free, Congress Heights), or National Landing Market (Sat, free, Arlington).

Fun shows. Find some unique experiences at the Birds in Flight Show at the National Zoo (Sat, free, Woodley Park), the Trolley Museum Train Show (Sat, free, Colesville), The Gate (Thurs-Sun, $15, Georgetown), or the Comedy Bonfyre (Sat, $10, Capitol Hill).

Expand your mind. Learn about the process behind masterpieces with an art talk with Julie Wolf (Sat, free, Mt. Vernon Triangle), a lesson on art journaling through African art (Sat, free, National Mall), an artist talk with Candy Carver (Sat, free, Petworth), or the Maps of Washington open house (Sat, free, Foggy Bottom). You can also check out one of these new openings: The Art League’s July 2022 Open Exhibit (Wed-Sun, free, Alexandria), the Jinchen Han exhibit (Wed-Sun, free, Alexandria), or the Art for All Sculpture Gallery opening (Sat, free, Shepherd Park).