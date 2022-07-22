This Outdoor Wedding Featured DIY Florals and a Picnic-Style Cocktail Hour

Nhi and Khanh’s Frederick, Maryland nuptials are filled with steal-worthy wedding ideas, from the DIY florals and invitations, to the pastel (sky blue, cream, and dusty coral) color palette. Especially if you’re planning to marry al fresco! The couple wed May 2021 at the scenic Glen Ellen Farm venue—in a design inspired by seasonal, vibrant flowers—in the company of 170 guests.

One unique aspect of the day was the cocktail hour cabana and picnic setup, which, says the photography team, was a huge hit with the guests, and helped give the day a more relaxed feel.

Along with their dreamy outdoor setting, the couple opted for an Asian-fusion-centric spread. Guests enjoyed a giant seafood paella, as well as sesame salmon, and beef tenderloin—all served buffet style. As for dessert, the couple decided to skip the traditional cake and had a dessert table, featuring color coordinated macarons, instead. “Rouge catering delivered a spectacular menu,” says Nhi.

See more of their swoon-worthy Glen Ellen farm wedding below.

Details:

