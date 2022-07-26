Ready for Winter? This Dreamy DC Winter Wonderland Wedding Was Planned in Just 6 Months.

Rohey Jobe and Maryland State Delegate Alonzo T. Washington’s winter wonderland soiree featured a lush mix of orchids and roses to create a pretty palette of crisp whites and emerald greens. The couple, who met in a VIP section of a popular DC-based lounge (and were apparently partying with Michelle Williams from Destiny’s Child!), married in December 2021 at the Schuyler DC. They invited 300 of their nearest and dearest to celebrate and incorporated a variety of elegant and eye-catching details, such as a gorgeous floral canopy dripping with crystals (see below!), throughout their special day.

Get more Washingtonian Weddings inspo:

Newsletter | Instagram | Facebook | Pinterest

For their luxe and seasonal theme, Rohey says she actually designed most of the details herself, including the invitations, dinner menus, and escort cards. Along with the handmade details, florals, naturally, were incorporated throughout their design. “The floral designs included gorgeously arranged orchids, roses, baby’s breath, and Dusty Miller leaves atop clear, glass cylinder vases,” says Rohey. They decked out their sweetheart table, which sat under the swoon-worthy floral canopy, and served as an anchor of the entire design.

As for food, Alonzo didn’t want a typical wedding dinner menu, so instead the couple offered guests a variety of selections—including salmon, chicken, or lamb for entrees and roasted vegetables, Gambian jollof rice, and vegetable fried rice for sides. A marble cake confection with a four-tiered snowflake was also cut and served. The best part of this big day? It was all planned in just six months.

The Details

Photography: Terri Baskin Photography | Planning: Jayne Heir Weddings & Events | Venue: The Schuyler DC | Florist: BCG Events | Catering: Kendall’s Kitchen | Cake: Dream Cakes | Bride’s Attire: Yemi Shoyemi Lagos | Bridesmaid Attire: Ashford By Sadiq | Groom + Groomsmen Attire: Stanlion Clothing | Music: DJ Rzadaruler | Videographer: Cody Blane Studios | Lighting: The Lightsource Company