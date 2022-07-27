Virginia

Bought by: Edward Newberry, a partner and lobbyist at Squire Patton Boggs.

Listed: $7,950,000.

Sold: $7,400,000.

Days on market: 157.

Where: McLean.

Style: French country.

Bragging points: A 13,0000-square-foot estate with six bedrooms, nine bathrooms, eight fireplaces, an interactive golf simulator, and a pool.

Bought by: Stephen Kunk, a managing partner with Capital Edge Consulting.

Listed: $4,000,000.

Sold: $3,700,000.

Days on market: 263.

Where: McLean.

Style: Manor.

Bragging points: Five bedrooms and nine baths on nearly an acre, with a library, custom wine cellar, stone balcony, and pool.

Bought by: Caroline Adler Morales, director of stakeholder advocacy at Ford Motor Co., and Michael Tristan Morales, a partner at O’Melveny & Myers.

Listed: $3,750,000.

Sold: $3,220,000.

Days on market: 519.

Where: McLean.

Style: Georgian.

Bragging points: A gated property with nine bedrooms and baths, a sauna, and a pool with a swim-up bar.

DC

Bought by: Tanner Powell, president and chief investment officer at Apollo Investment Corporation.

Listed: $5,500,000.

Sold: $5,300,000.

Days on market: 1.

Where: Kent.

Style: Georgian.

Bragging points: Five bedrooms and seven baths on a corner lot, with mature gardens and a pool.

Maryland

Bought by: Sally McCar­thy, an assistant dean at Georgetown Law, and Andres Luis Navarrete, an executive vice president at Capital One.

Listed: $5,595,000.

Sold: $5,595,000.

Days on market: 2.

Where: Chevy Chase.

Style: Colonial.

Bragging points: Newly built four-level home with six bedrooms, eight baths, and a screened porch with a wood-burning fireplace.

Bought by: Wes Unseld Jr., Washington Wizards head coach.

Listed: $3,499,000.

Sold: $3,700,000.

Days on market: 10.

Where: Potomac.

Style: Colonial.

Bragging points: Five bedrooms and eight baths, with a fitness room, a pool, an outdoor sports court, wrap-around patios, and a circular driveway.

Sold by: William Burns, director of the CIA, and Lisa Carty, US ambassador to the UN Economic and Social Council.

Listed: $1,550,000.

Sold: $1,600,000.

Days on market: 17.

Where: Chevy Chase.

Style: Colonial.

Bragging points: Four bedrooms and baths, with a sunroom, Palladian windows, skylights, and a wood-burning fireplace.

Some sales information provided by American City Business Leads and Diana Hart of Washington Fine Properties.

Photographs courtesy of Bright MLS.

This article appears in the July 2022 issue of Washingtonian.