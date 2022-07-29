Guest List: 5 People We’d Love to Hang Out With This July

About Guest List Guest List is Washingtonian’s monthly roundup of the fantasy cast we’d like to see for dinner this month. More from Guest List



Jacqueline Woodson

The acclaimed children’s author is the Kennedy Center’s new education artist-in-residence, taking over from Mo Willems.

Randall Griffey

A veteran of New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art, he’s the new head curator at the Smithsonian American Art Museum.

Sah Brown

Previously principal of DC’s Eastern High School, he’ll be taking on the same role at Jackson-Reed (formerly Wilson) this fall.

Karine Jean-Pierre

She’s the first Black woman and the first openly LGBTQ person to serve as White House press secretary since the job was created 93 years ago.

Robert Krughoff

The founder of Washington Consumers’ Checkbook recently retired. He ran the guide to local businesses since 1976.

July 2022