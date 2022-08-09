A Brunch Wedding in a Greenery-Filled, Greenhouse-Inspired Restaurant at Patowmack Farm

Nathalie and Robert married at the The Restaurant at Patowmack Farm in Lovettsville, Virginia on October 3, 2021. Their wedding was originally featured in the January 2022 issue of Washingtonian. See the details below.

Get more Washingtonian Weddings inspo:

Newsletter | Instagram | Facebook | Pinterest

After meeting at a bar in Arlington, Nathalie, an NGO program director, and Robert, a police officer, connected over brunch on their first date. Eight years later, they planned another brunch, this one a romantic affair for 38 wedding guests.

True to their Colombian, Peruvian, and Salvadoran backgrounds, they say, the ceremony was officiated in “Spanglish.” Instead of a flower girl, the bride’s grandmother was the “flower grandma.” “It was so special to have her be a part of our wedding,” Nathalie says. Post-ceremony bites included quiche tartlets, biscuits with andouille sausage, and Italian doughnuts with hazelnut and chocolate. The three-course plated meal offered butternut-squash soup and a choice of smoked brisket with potato fricassee, chicken with roasted grits, or trout with Cambodian slaw and sweet potatoes. Guests sipped fig-and-pear posset and hot apple cider, and were sent home with individually boxed fig and pumpkin macarons.

The Details

Photographer: Neysha Bauer Photography • Planning and design: Ally Lopez Events • Florist: Edge Floral Event Designers • Cake/favors: Del Corazon Pastries • Hair: Kristin Mastrangelo • Bride’s attire: BHLDN • Groom’s attire: Enzo Custom • Music: Atoka Strings (violins), Brian Slaymaker (guitar) • Videographer: Allan Cordon • Rentals: Honeywood Rentals, Select Event Group, Gala Cloths

This article appears in the January 2022 issue of Washingtonian.

Join the conversation!