The Bon Appetit article starts out promising enough. We’re told that “in this time of rising food costs, The Receipt reveals how folks—from different cities, with different incomes, on different schedules—are figuring out their food budgets.”
From there, it quickly devolves. Enter, our principal character: a 27-year-old consultant with a $225,000 annual salary whose “budget” devotes approximately $1,000 a week to eating out.
Though her honesty is commendable, her diary reveals the makings for a millennial antihero: her parents paid for her college; she’s in DC’s $200-a-month University Club; and she’ll drop $18 on a cocktail.
Needless to say, the article has elicited the reactions you’d expect—from anger to jealousy to just plain astonishment.
This is my Joker origin story https://t.co/hSwd3Agnwr
— Jacob “Inside Elections is hiring” Rubashkin (@JacobRubashkin) August 14, 2022
Why oh why does Le Diplomate have such a chokehold on this type of person in DC? https://t.co/fWKkCqHj88
— Ben Emmel (@tenuto) August 14, 2022
Possibly unpopular opinion: sharing food as the fundamental act of community is good and healthy, and if you have a ton of money it’s ok to eat out a lot. https://t.co/YsGOQEKaqu
— Oliver Sherouse 🦬 (@OliverSherouse) August 15, 2022
Next month’s bonappetit feature: What I ate as a 27-year-old resident making $55k & working >100 hrs a week: hospital cafeteria food & canned soup.https://t.co/dcCTW3Ku9L
— Ashley Winter MD || Urologist (@AshleyGWinter) August 14, 2022
“My favorite meal as a child was Caesar salad, a filet mignon with béarnaise sauce, and crème brûlée!”
generational wealth just hits DIFFERENThttps://t.co/S7Rk8ZIR3O
— Nakia Stephens 🗣 (@nsteps_) August 14, 2022
i’m sorry but she has to stand trial using the microwave to reheat that short rib tagliatelle with truffle jus https://t.co/mvYfbXcpcz
— Edward Ongweso Jr (@bigblackjacobin) August 14, 2022
If you can make it past Tuesday in this weekly diary without developing a deep and intense hatred for an unknown & anonymous stranger, you’re a very good person. https://t.co/eDyfreMb5w
— JMU Sports Blog (@JMUsportsblog) August 15, 2022
A more terrifying read than any Stephen King. https://t.co/UQ4F5Chb7n
— at kuhlah (@kuhlah) August 14, 2022
somehow @bonappetit picked the worst possible person for this column. Le dip?? Really??? give me a response column you cowards https://t.co/CgXQfXWhxq
— Kate Hilts (@katehilts) August 14, 2022
I made it about two paragraphs into this before blood started shooting out of my eyes. https://t.co/JSYm7fj68U
— birbin’ USA (@DistinctLaugh) August 15, 2022
We appear to still be in the backlash stage, but the backlash to the backlash is surely coming with accusations of jealousy. But who among us wouldn’t love to have a $225,000 per year base salary as a 27-year-old? https://t.co/kRuoh0gvxV
— Qiyu Liu (@BlueSuedeQ) August 15, 2022
The craziest thing about this article is that this person isn’t even in the top 1%. More like top 5%. We are an incredibly rich country https://t.co/zd0Bm0GGVF
— Jeremy Horpedahl 🤷♂️ (@jmhorp) August 15, 2022