Maryland

Bought by: Jeffery Mascott, CEO of the public-relations agency Adefero, and Jennifer Mascott, assistant law professor at the Antonin Scalia Law School at George Mason University.

Listed: $5,995,000.

Sold: $6,000,000.

Days on market: 5.

Where: Chevy Chase.

Style: Victorian.

Bragging points: Built in 1893, with five bedrooms and six bathrooms, a big backyard, a sauna, and a pool.



Bought by: Miguel Eaton, a practice leader at Jones Day, and Jennifer Eaton, chief occupational medical officer at Federal Occupational Health.

Listed: $2,475,000.

Sold: $2,475,000.

Days on market: 47.

Where: Potomac.

Style: Cape Cod.

Bragging points: Five bedrooms and seven baths, with a pool, a pool house, a tennis court, and a three-car garage.

Bought by: Matthew Klapper, chief of staff to Attorney General Merrick Garland, and Victoria Klapper, a diversity recruiter at the Carlyle Group.

Listed: $1,549,000.

Sold: $1,772,500.

Days on market: 4.

Where: Chevy Chase.

Style: Colonial.

Bragging points: Five bedrooms and four baths, with a four-season room, multiple patios, and a rear garden.

DC

Sold by: David Brockway, a partner at Linklaters.

Listed: $5,695,000.

Sold: $5,225,000.

Days on market: 501.

Where: Massachusetts Avenue Heights.

Style: Georgian.

Bragging points: Six bedrooms and seven baths, with 12-foot ceilings, an elevator, and a terraced garden.

Bought by: Todd von Ammon, owner of the contemporary-art gallery Von Ammon Co., and Jasmine Kaleka, a clinical psychologist.

Listed: $1,325,000.

Sold: $1,330,000.

Days on market: 6.

Where: Georgetown.

Style: Federal rowhouse.

Bragging points: Two bedrooms and three baths, with a renovated kitchen, a fireplace, and a rear patio.

Virginia

Sold by: Robert William Emery, an oral surgeon.

Listed: $2,650,000.

Sold: $2,500,000.

Days on market: 16.

Where: McLean.

Style: Cape Cod.

Bragging points: More than 9,500 square feet, with six bedrooms and baths, a large fish pond, and an indoor pool.

Bought by: James Hohmann, a Washington Post opinion columnist, and Annie Linskey, a White House reporter for the paper.

Listed: $1,500,000.

Sold: $1,767,500.

Days on market: 7.

Where: Arlington.

Style: Contemporary.

Bragging points: Four bedrooms and baths, with floor-to-ceiling windows, a covered deck, and a spacious kitchen.

Some sales information provided by American City Business Leads and Diana Hart of Washington Fine Properties.

Photographs courtesy of Bright MLS.

This article appears in the August 2022 issue of Washingtonian.