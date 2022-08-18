Toro Taco at Shoto
1100 15th St., NW
The seven-month-old Japanese hit serves a lineup of several one-bite tacos, all encased in delicate potato chips. Our favorite filling is the most luxurious of the bunch: bits of fatty tuna with yuzu, truffle, and caviar ($18).
Fish Tacos at Mi Vida
98 District Sq., SW
The Baja-ish beauties at Roberto Santibañez’s flashy Wharf dining room are stuffed with crunchy-fried cod, spicy tar-tar sauce, pickled cabbage, and avocado-jalapeño salsa ($20).
Nori Taco at Minibar
855 E St., NW
Among the many courses on the $295 modernist tasting menu overseen by José Andrés is a miniature taco fashioned from aonori seaweed and filled with Ibérico pork, green tomato, and shiso.
Scallop Taco at Millie’s
4866 Massachusetts Ave., NW
The Nantucket-inspired Spring Valley social hub—the upscale sister restaurant to Surfside taqueria—wraps perfectly seared scallops with slaw, bacon, and blue cheese into two flour tortillas ($19).
Wagyu taco at Nobu
2525 M St., NW
The DC satellite of this chain of celeb-favorite Japanese dining rooms serves tiny potato chips curled around delicacies such as nubs of rare Wagyu beef with honey-truffle aïoli ($19).