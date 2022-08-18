A great taco hasn’t always been easy to find around here. Now there’s no need to apologize to homesick Mexicans and Texans. Washington is flush with terrific family-run taquerias, cheffy upstarts, and gas-station gems. Here are our 30 favorite places to satisfy a taco craving.
Where to get a taco fix, whether Baja-style fish or birria.
Spicy margaritas, breakfast tacos, nachos, and more.
5 Fancy Tacos That Are Worth the Splurge
Turns out caviar and fatty tuna play well with tortillas.
Behind the scenes at Washington’s top taquerias.
