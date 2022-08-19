Lela Coffey, vice president of brands at P&G Beauty North America Healthcare; comedian Amanda Seales; Charmion Kinder, senior VP of social impact and strategy at Values Partnerships; and Tressa Azarel Smallwood, film producer and founder of MegaMind Media.
Dan About Town: The Best of Bashes, Balls, and Benefits This Past June
Party photographer Dan Swartz’s monthly roundup.
About Dan About Town
Party photographer Dan Swartz’s diary of bashes, benefits, and galas.
2022 Washington Project for the Arts Collectors’ Night at the Victor Building | June 3
Book party for Emily Giffin’s Meant to Be at City Ridge | June 8
Room & Board Bethesda grand opening | June 9
All in Together’s third annual Black Women Lead Summit at Mandarin Oriental | June 15
The British Embassy’s Platinum Jubilee celebration | June 24
“The Art of Banksy” preview party at 709 Seventh Street, NW | June 22
II Piatto grand opening | June 22
The Recording Industry Association of America’s 70th-anniversary open house at RIAA headquarters | June 29
This article appears in the August 2022 issue of Washingtonian.
