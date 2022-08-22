Things to Do

Things to Do in the DC Area 8/22-8/28: Alexandria Restaurant Week, Fun Pop-Ups, and National Dog Day

Plus, the last chance to see "American Prophet."

It's the last weekend to catch a performance of American Prophet the musical.

Fun and games. Go on a Museum Scavenger Hunt (Mon, free, Penn Quarter), play some fun and free Rooftop bingo (Wed, free, Union Market), or do some crafting at the Play Date at NMNH: Beguiling Birds (Tues, free, the National Mall). 

Alexandria Restaurant Week. DC Summer Restaurant week may have ended, but Alexandria Restaurant Week is here (Mon-Sun, Alexandria). Check our Alexandria Restaurant Week guide to make the most out of the week filled with fun, food, and drinks.

Story time. Discuss a fun read at Sci-Fi Fantasy Book Club (Tues, free, NOMA), hear from historians at Howard Zinn’s 100th Anniversary celebration (Wed, free, virtual), learn about audiobooks at this Audiobooks symposium (Thurs, free but need an entry pass, Capitol Hill), or learn about the secrets of the city’s train station at this Hidden Union Station Tour (Sat, $25, East End). You can also bring the kids to Storytime at the National Postal Museum (Mon, free, Downtown) or Drag Queen Story Hour (Sun, $5, Park View).

Break a sweat. Bring your pet along to the Dog Jog (Sun, free, Georgetown) or participate in a Bike ride for Women’s Equality Day (Sat, free, NOMA). You can also get your zen on at the Outdoor voices yoga (Sun, free, Georgetown) or Washington Yoga Center (Sat, $30, Tenleytown).

See a show.  Catch the debut of The Last Record and a talk with the director (Fri & Sat, $13, Silver Spring). See a production of The Tempest at the Grassroots Shakespeare DC Performance (Sat, free, Capitol Riverfront), watch young dancers at this Performance from the Dance Institute of Washington (Wed, $20, Forest Hills), listen to live outdoor music at the United States Marine Band performance (Wed, free, Capitol Riverfront), or head to a screening of 4 Mile Run: Reviving an Urban Stream (Thurs, free, Alexandria). 

Learn a new skill. Improve your acting skills at this workshop with the Washington Improv Theater (Sat, free, Penn Quarter) or learn a jig at the District Irish Dance open house and class (Sat, free, Tenleytown). You can also enjoy food and drinks at the Sausage-making workshop (Thurs, $69, Capitol Hill) or this Tea Blending Bliss class (Sun, $50, Park View). 

Attend a pop-up. Dance the night away at the Havana Night pop-up (Thurs, various prices, Bethesda). You can also buy a new summer read at the pop-up Library at Girard Street Park (Mon, free, Mt. Pleasant) or enjoy a slice of pie at the Sommer Street Pizza pop-up (Sun, free, Petworth).

Have a drink. Enjoy a brew at the Black-owned beer festival Megafest (Sat, $40+, Takoma) or Happy hour bingo (Wed, free, Tyson’s Corner). You can also enjoy a drink while sculpting at this Clay + Cocktails class (Sun, $75, Georgetown).  

Back-to-school. Pick up a back to school activity kit (All week, free, Penn Quarter) to get ready for classes or head to Back Pack Button Time (Fri, free, Georgetown) to have a stylish new bag for the school year.

Catch a flick. There’s a lot of free outdoor movies around town this week: The Photograph (Thurs, free, Penn Quarter), The Batman (Tues, free, Penn Quarter), Black Panther (Tues, free, Georgetown), or Summer of Soul (Thurs, free, The Wharf), and The Godfather parts one and two (Sat, free, Culpepper), Just Mercy (Thurs, free, the National Mall), As If They Were Angels (Thurs, free, the National Mall), Crazy Rich Asians (Wed, free, Arlington), The Fast and Furious Saga (Thurs, free, the Mosaic District), or a screening of Women: Resilience and the Right to Live (Wed, $0+, Cardozo).

