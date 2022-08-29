National Gallery Nights Are Back. Here’s How to Get Tickets.

Sure, another Jazz in the Garden season has passed, but there’s no need to mourn: the ever-popular and free National Gallery Nights are back, starting Sept. 8.

On the second Thursday of September, October, and November, specially themed programs—entitled “Homecoming,” “Trick or Treat,” and “Americana”—will offer live performances, art making, music, and pop-up talks from 6 to 9 p.m. in the East Building of the National Gallery of Art. Per usual, you’ll be able to purchase light food and drinks too.

So mark your calendars: to snag a spot, you’ll want set up a reminder at noon exactly one week in advance of each event, as that’s when registration (which is required to attend) opens via this link. That means registration for the Sept. 8 event opens this Thursday, Sept. 1.

If reservations do fill up, you may not be totally out of luck. The gallery, for the first time, will offer a limited number of passes the day of each event online at 10 a.m. as well as a few additional passes, available at the door on a first-come, first-serve basis, starting at 5:30.

Here’s what’s on the docket this fall:

Sept. 8, Homecoming (registration opens Sept. 1 at noon)

Performances will celebrate the museum’s modern and contemporary art exhibits, The Double: Identity and Difference in Art Since 1900, on view until Oct. 31, and The Woman in White: Joanna Hiffernan and James McNeill Whistler, on view until Oct. 10.

Oct. 13, Trick or Treat (registration opens Oct. 6 at noon)

Describing this night as an “ode to Halloween,” the museum will offer “spooky” in-gallery talks, a film screening with a live score, and opportunities to do the “Monster Mash” with DJ RBI. Museum-goers are encouraged to wear art-inspired costumes.

Nov. 10, Americana (registration opens Nov. 3 at noon)

Embrace all the identities and cultures wrapped into the American experience with Motown and pop music, pop-up talks, classic board games, and more.