Guest List: 5 People We’d Love to Hang Out With This September

About Guest List Guest List is Washingtonian’s monthly roundup of the fantasy cast we’d like to see for dinner this month. More from Guest List



Toluse Olorunnipa

The journalist and author is succeeding Ashley Parker as the Washington Post’s White House bureau chief.

Jaymi Sterling

She’s the Republican candidate for state’s attorney in St. Mary’s County—and, as it happens, Larry Hogan’s daughter.

Tom Hudson

WAMU recently hired Hudson as its new chief content officer. He’s arriving from Florida public-radio station WLRN.

Jonathon Heyward

Just 29, he’s been named the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra’s next music director.

Tatiana Laborde

Her organization, SAMU First Response, has been instrumental in helping migrants bused here from Texas and Arizona.

This article appears in the September 2022 issue of Washingtonian.