Meet 9 of DC’s Most Stylish

“Be true to yourself. I’m no longer swayed by trends, salespeople, or things that don’t fit or are uncomfortable. I’ve reached the place in my life where I know what works best for me and I am secure in that truth.”
Sela Thompson Collins
Principal, MC Squared Design; Vice Chair, Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater
Lives in: Langley.
Closet staple: “I’ve been collecting large cashmere scarves for years, in a range of styles and weights. They can elevate shorts and a T-shirt when worn as a head wrap or complement a formal gown.”
Favorite casual look: “Agolde jeans, a Wolford bodysuit, a Retrofete jean jacket, and Golden Goose sneakers.”
My style: “I’m a jock at heart. Usually, you can find me on the golf course or at yoga, so when I dress up, I’m expressing a very different side of my day-to-day life.”
This look: “The green Lafayette 148 suit [with an Hermès belt] is my new favorite. I love the bold color, but the material makes it soft and feminine. The purse I got in Florence—it matched the [Tuluminati] hat so perfectly.”
Fig O’Reilly
Correspondent on the CBS show Mission Unstoppable, former NASA datanaut, and Miss Universe Ireland 2019
Lives at: The Wharf.
About me: “I’m from an Irish and American military family and grew up all over the world. I came to DC to study systems engineering at George Washington University and spent my early twenties modeling in Milan.”
Style inspiration: “Zendaya, Blake Lively, Chrissy Teigen, Priyanka Chopra. They all are playful with style but err towards classic and glamorous.”
I feel my best wearing: “Heels.”
Closet staples: “Gold hoops, a white button-down, black ankle boots.”
This look: “Head-to-toe Hanifa. I love supporting DC designers.”
Joaquin Fajardo
Event Planner and Lifestyle Concierge
Lives in: Dupont Circle.
Style inspiration: “André Leon Talley, Iris Apfel, and LGBTQIA youth throughout the DMV.”
Closet staple: “A cape. The drama it adds is priceless.”
I feel my best wearing: “Something handcrafted for me.”
Favorite dress code: “One I totally make up for a party, such as Fireside Chic or Cocktail Sparkle.”
What might surprise you: “My love of fashion is connected to my spirituality. It’s a blessing to bring a fresh, bold, fashion-forward existence.”
This look: “A coat, constructed by Cheryl A. Lofton & Associates from cherry-blossom Marimekko fabric and a pattern by Tessa Lew, and a two-piece white seersucker by William Linares paired with Converse sneakers—all as a nod to the fabulous street scene throughout our city.” (Necklace from GoodWood; amethyst ring from the Parisian Flea.)
Barbara Crocker
Interior designer, Barbara Crocker Design
Lives in: Georgetown.
About that: “I went to Georgetown University, as did all three of my kids. I’m very involved in the Scholars Program.”
Style motto: “Never be normal. Sometimes I’ll do shoes that don’t match. I never match earrings.”
Closet staple: “Hats.”
My idea of casual: “Tailored palazzo pants; a T-shirt cut at the neck, sleeves, and bottom so there’s no finished edge; and a jean jacket. I always have a cropped jacket with me.”
What may surprise you: “I’m a big hiker and have climbed two of the seven summits—Kilimanjaro and Aconcagua.”
This look: “The top and hat are from Dior’s couture collection. The pink fur wrap is Etro, the necklace from Brazilian jewelry designer Flavia Vetorasso.”
Angie Shah
Brand and Special Projects at Shah & Shah Distinctive Jewelers; Board member, Washington Project for the Arts
Lives in: Crestwood.
Closet staples: “My pink tourmaline cocktail ring; my vintage chunky gold chain, the perfect statement one-and-done piece; my double-breasted tweed Chanel jacket.”
Style motto: “What would Miuccia Prada do?”
Signature look: “Dressing monochromatic or tone-on-tone is pretty foolproof when you’re in a rut.”
Super-casual: “I’m very much an LA girl, so I live in jeans and tees.”
This look: “A vintage Romeo Gigli suit with Manolo Blahnik mules and Shah & Shah jewelry. The look evokes the ’90s minimalism I’ve been leaning into lately.”
Chris Anderson
Government affairs for an insurance agency
Lives in: Logan Circle.
Top tip: “Find a tailor you trust.”
Style inspiration: “Tom Ford. He epitomizes luxe sex appeal. If he’s not in an exquisitely tailored suit, he’s in a perfect-fitting pair of jeans and simple shirt.”
Closet staples: “Dark-wash raw-denim jeans, brown suede Chelsea boots (I wear them pretty much year-round), and a navy blazer.”
This look: “The jacket is vintage—one of the pockets has these incredible old concert tickets, including Kiss and Rush. Whoever owned this was a lot cooler than me, but I’m a proud second-generation owner.”
Candace Ourisman
Brand/social-media consultant and content creator
Lives in: Bethesda.
Closet staples: “Waist belts can elevate a plain top or dress into a look that feels polished. My favorites are vintage.”
Style inspiration: “My mother was the chicest woman I’ve ever known.”
Style icons: “Jackie O and Kim Kardashian. I’m a mix between the two—classic at times and a high-fashion risk-taker at others.”
What may surprise you: “I’m a competitive equestrian.”
This look: “My Preen by Thornton Bregazzi dress is a testament to my love of color. The saturated pink paired with an asymmetrical silhouette felt edgy yet feminine.”
Donovan Pines
Professional soccer player, DC United
Lives in: Ashburn.
Style philosophy: “No more than three colors in an outfit.”
Style icon: “Childish Gambino.”
Favorite places to shop: “AllSaints, BoohooMan, PacSun, Nike.”
Favorite occasion to dress for: “Game day, where I can showcase my fit to the public.”
Closet staples: “Nike Low Undefeated Dunks, Cole Haan shoes, and a necklace from my auntie.”
Signature style: “Nice black jeans and a Topman shirt.”
What might surprise you: “I speak and write a little Mandarin. And I studied environmental science and bio-diversity at the University of Maryland—I love to read about amphibians and reptiles.”
This look: “This [two-piece shorts set, sunglasses, Cole Haan sneakers] is my vacation fit.”
Ernesto Santalla
Architect; fashion-design student at Marymount University
Lives in: Glover Park.
Favorite occasion to dress for: “Client meetings—they look forward to seeing what I’m going to wear.”
Looking ahead: “Menswear has been so predictable up until now. I’m working on inventing new staples.”
I feel my best when: “I’m wearing pieces I just acquired with something I’ve had for 15 years and they look perfect together.”
Favorite dress code: “Black tie. It’s where true fine clothing and accessories are visible to the discerning.”
Favorite shop: “Bon Marché in Paris, because of the architecture.”
This look: “I designed the tuxedo, and Christopher Schaefer Clothier custom-made it.”
Set Design by Alame Awoyemi and Arthur Ndoumbe; Styling Assistance by Brian Robinson at THE Artist Agency; Grooming Assistance by Anita Bahramy at THE Artist Agency.
This article appears in the September 2022 issue of Washingtonian.