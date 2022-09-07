Before ‘Don’t Worry, Darling’ Drama, There Was Bigfoot Erotica Drama

Pop culture vultures were absolutely FEASTING at a banquet of delectable drama this weekend, thanks to the much-anticipated Venice Film Festival premiere of Don’t Worry, Darling. Sure, the onscreen action is probably entertaining, but the offscreen shenanigans are far more mouthwatering. A quick rundown: alleged tension between director Olivia Wilde and star Florence Pugh, former male lead Shia LaBeouf came with receipts, pop star Harry Styles may or may not have spit on co-star Chris Pines, and plenty of awkward group photos for amateur body language sleuths to analyze.

But before Wilde uttered the fateful words “Miss Flo,” a different member of the Wilde family was enmeshed in theatrics closer to home. The director’s mother, journalist Leslie Cockburn, ran for a congressional seat in Virginia’s Fifth District in 2018. During her campaign, Cockburn dropped some rather, um, big news:

My opponent Denver Riggleman, running mate of Corey Stewart, was caught on camera campaigning with a white supremacist. Now he has been exposed as a devotee of Bigfoot erotica. This is not what we need on Capitol Hill. pic.twitter.com/0eBvxFd6sG — Leslie Cockburn (@LeslieCockburn) July 29, 2018

Yes, Cockburn actually described her Republican opponent as a “devotee of Bigfoot erotica.” A brief search on private browser shows that, unlike the existence of Bigfoot himself, erotic musings about the mystical beast are verifiably real. In fact, the Virginia mountains are not a bad spot for a sultry, mysterious monster to hide out.

As for the accusation? Riggelman did co-author a Bigfoot book—albeit without any Sasquatchian sex scenes—and went on to win the election. He lost his primary race in the subsequent election cycle to self-described biblical conservative Bob Good . In 2020, Riggelman published another book titled Bigfoot . . . It’s Complicated in 2020, connecting his affinity for the beast to the wilderness of modern American life.

“QAnon folks are just a weaponized version of Bigfoot believers,” Riggelman told Washingtonian’s Andrew Beaujon last year. “Just like with Bigfoot, you see an alternate reality economy.”

Maybe it is time to worry, darlings.

