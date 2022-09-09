Where to Watch Local Tennis Star Frances Tiafoe Play Tonight Around DC

Hyattsville native Frances Tiafoe takes on Carlos Alcaraz in the U.S. Open semifinals tonight at 7 p.m. If he advances to the finals, Tiafoe will have a shot at becoming the first American man to win the U.S. Open since 2003. Whether you’re a longtime tennis fan or new to the Tiafoe bandwagon, here are a few spots around DC to to watch the historic match tonight:

Brighton Wharf

949 Wharf Street SW

The U.S. Open Tiafoe Happy Hour will project the match on a giant screen and have $5 Bud Light drafts and $10 Brighton Lemonade, Orange Crush, and Pimm’s Cup drinks.

The Hall CP

4656 Hotel Dr, College Park

The Junior Tennis Championship Center, where Tiafoe grew up and began training, is hosting a watch party at The Hall CP in College Park. There will be door prizes, and happy hour goes until 7 p.m.

Nellie’s Sports Bar

900 U Street NW

Nellie’s on the U Street corridor has been screening the U.S. Open throughout the tournament, and will offer regular drink specials like $5 cocktails from 5-to-11 p.m.

This post will be updated with additional events.