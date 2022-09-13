Health  |  Things to Do

There’s a Cirque du Soleil-Themed Spin Class Happening in Tysons on Friday

Can't get enough of Kurios? Now you can work out to it.

Cirque du Soleil 2022. Photograph by Mathew Tsang.

Cirque-slash-spin fans, unite. This Friday at 8 AM and again at 9 AM, DMV-based spin gym Hustle will host back-to-back Cirque du Soleil-themed spin classes at the Big Top in Tysons. At press time, there was a waitlist for the 8 AM class but spots still open at 9 AM.

Both 45-minute classes will feature a soundtrack from Kurios—Cabinet of Curiosities, the Cirque show performing in Tysons through September 25, plus the Big Top backdrop. For more details or to book classes, check out Hustle’s class schedule here.

Amy Moeller
Amy Moeller
Editor, Washingtonian Weddings

Amy leads Washingtonian Weddings and writes Style Setters for Washingtonian. Prior to joining Washingtonian in March 2016, she was the editor of Capitol File magazine in DC and before that, editor of What’s Up? Weddings in Annapolis.

