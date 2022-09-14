Luxury abounds in this striking Mid-century modern beauty with third-floor addition, 1/3 acre lot and heated swimming pool in Tulip Hill. Updated and renovated over the years by the current owners, this fabulous 6400 sq ft home features expansive rooms, 6 bedrooms, 6.5 baths, home office(s) and delightful outdoor living areas.

The main level boasts two bedrooms with en suite baths, formal living and dining rooms, kitchen, powder room, cozy family room, sun room and access to the private rear patio, pool and terraced yard. The second level features a laundry room, 3 generous bedrooms with en suite bathrooms, including a huge primary suite with two walk-in closets and a sitting area. Lower rec room, bedroom, bathroom, workshop, gym, wine storage and second laundry room.

Fabulous outdoor spaces include a flagstone patio with lounging and dining areas, pool, grill area and a tiered addition lawn above the backyard. Landscape lighting and sprinkler system throughout. Tulip Hill is an amazing community of broad boulevards, neighborhood dog walks, and Front-Yard-Fridays. Quick commute to Downtown DC, Bethesda, Tysons Corner and National and Dulles airports. Woodacres/Pyle/Whitman.

Address: 6704 Tulip Hill Terrace, Bethesda, MD 20816

Contact:

Erich Cabe Team

202-320-6469

erichcabeteam.com

5471 Wisconsin Ave

Suite 3000

Chevy Chase MD 20815