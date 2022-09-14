PHOTOS: The Most Expensive Homes Sold in Washington in August

#10

Where: 6005 Highland Dr., Chevy Chase

How much: $3,500,000

This six-bedroom Georgian style home has five full baths, two half-baths, and four fireplaces, plus a rear terrace and screened porch opening to the landscaped garden.

#9

Where: 1 Greentree Ct., Bethesda

How much: $3,550,000

This spread was originally a 19th-century farmhouse, and now has seven bedrooms and eight bathrooms. You’ll also find a three-car garage, an in-law suite, and a covered terrace with a pool and built-in barbecue.

#8

Where: 11811 Piney Glen Ln., Potomac

How much: $3,600,000

This Georgian estate, renovated in 2020, comes with five bedrooms and seven bathrooms, as well as a heated pool, a covered lanai, and a separate apartment above the garage.

#7

Where: 2411 Tracy Pl. NW

How much: $3,700,000

This Colonial home in Kalorama has four bedrooms and four-and-a-half baths, and a landscaped garden terrace with a wooden pavilion and fountain.

#6

Where: 1717 15th St. NW

How much: $3,900,000

Originally built in 1947 as a rectory for St. Augustine Catholic Church, this Renaissance Revival villa is now one of the largest private homes in Logan Circle. The house comes with 10 bedrooms, eight bathrooms, and an expansive rooftop deck with 360-degree views of the city, as well as a separate two-bedroom dwelling on the terrace level.

#5

Where: 7972 Georgtown Pike, McLean

How much: $4,175,000

This estate has eight bathrooms and three half-baths, and stretches over 12,000 square feet on more than five acres of land. There’s also an in-law suite, a detached carriage house, a heated pool with a pool house, and enough space to park 15 cars.

#4

Where: 7712 Georgetown Pike, McLean

How much: $4,650,000

This nearly 13,000-square-foot manor sits on more than two acres and has six bedrooms, eight bathrooms, and two half-baths. It also has eight fireplaces, two garages, a batting cage, a tennis court, a movie theater, a gym, and a carriage house with a separate apartment.

#3

Where: 4020 Fordham Rd. NW

How much: $4,850,000

This Spring Valley Colonial-style home comes with six bedrooms, six-and-a-half bathrooms, an elevator, five fireplaces, and a pool and pool house.

#2

Where: 3809 Leland St., Chevy Chase

How much: $5,850,000

Built in 1941, this five-bedroom Georgian-style house has six-and-a-half bathrooms and three fireplaces.

#1

Where: 2750 32nd St. NW

How much: $6,550,000

Perched upon a hilltop in Massachusetts Avenue Heights, this five-bedroom villa features an expansive backyard terrace with a hot tub, outdoor kitchen, and fire pit.

Information courtesy of Bright MLS. This post excludes sales without seller permission to publicize, and may exclude some new construction.

