Video: One of the Six Stolen Animal Shelter Puppies Was Recovered Today

A glimmer of hope for Godiva, the lab/pit bull mix at the Humane Rescue Alliance whose puppies were kidnapped when they were three and a half weeks old. Another of them has been recovered.

After news outlets reported that HRA was offering $7,500 to anyone with information leading to any of the six missing puppies, a person came forward. They suspected their new puppy had unknowingly been purchased from the kidnapped litter. And, indeed, it was.

Back in the care of HRA, the puppy, named Aries, is “relatively healthy,” according to the rescue’s veterinarians who examined him earlier today. Aries will next be reunited with his mother Godiva as well as his sister, Glitter, who was the sole puppy recovered last weekend after humane law enforcement officers executed a search and seizure warrant at a Northeast DC house. Godiva and her litter of seven had been living with a foster family at the time they went missing.

“We’ve had this foster program for more than a decade and foster thousands of animals per year into homes,” said Chris Schindler, vice president of field services at the Humane Rescue Alliance, this morning. “That’s really what helps our life saving work, and we’ve never come across this situation.”

He added that he couldn’t provide any more details about the foster family, as the situation is still under investigation, though he did say that humane law enforcement officers have been in touch with the family.

“We don’t have information to share at this stage on whom we think may be responsible because we’re still investigating all possible angles,” Schindler said. “We hope to have more information to share by next week, but our primary focus right now has been to identify where the puppies may be considering how vulnerable they are.”

As promised, the person who came forward will receive the $7,500 reward—which is still on the table for anyone else who comes forward with information leading to any of the puppies.

“We’re hopeful this will inspire others who might have information to come forward for both the welfare of the puppies, and peace of mind for our community and staff,” states HRA in an updated press release.

“We’re not looking to penalize anyone that may unknowingly have them; we just want to ensure their health,” said Schindler. “We would also work with them to make sure that once the puppies were old enough, we could reunite them.”