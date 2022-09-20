There’s a New Episode of “Serial” Detailing Adnan Syed’s Release

The popular crime podcast Serial released a new episode this morning following Adnan Syed’s release from prison on Monday. The episode, “Adnan is Out,” explains how Syed’s conviction was vacated after prosecutors found there were alternate suspects and that faulty evidence was used at his trial.

Syed spent 23 years in prison after being convicted of murdering his former girlfriend, Hae Min Lee, in Baltimore County—a crime he says he did not commit. His case peaked national interest when it became the focus of the podcast series Serial, which came out in 2014.

Syed was serving a life sentence at a Maryland correctional facility when Baltimore Circuit Judge Melissa Phinn overturned his conviction on Monday. He’s now on house detention, and prosecutors have 30 days to proceed with a new trial or drop the case.

You can listen to the new Serial episode on the Serial website, Apple podcasts, and Spotify.

Join the conversation!