Ask a Designer: What Sectional Should I Put by My Bay Windows?

Washingtonian's "Ask a Designer" series takes readers' home design questions and conundrums directly to the experts—interior designers.

“I have a large bay window and am struggling to find a couch/layout that suits the giant space. I’m currently looking for a massive sectional that will go against the long wall.” -Siri Bulusu

We asked Catonsville interior designer Laura Hodges of Laura Hodges Studio to give her advice:

“This is a great space and I love the bay window! Instead of a sectional, I would actually consider a long, comfortable sofa with a deep seat and a mix of throw pillows. I would flank the sofa with wood end tables for table lamps and then ground the space with a large area rug big enough to slide under all four legs of the sofa. An oval wood coffee table or upholstered ottoman would work well in front of the sofa, and then I would create a lovely spot for reading or conversation in front of the bay window with two upholstered armchairs.

“Rugs really help to create more intimate areas within a larger space, so I would add another rug in the dining area. A couple of shelves above the desk and artwork above the sofa would help the space feel more finished.”

