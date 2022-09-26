Virginia

Bought by: Thomas Limberger, founder and CEO of the private-­investment firm Silver­Arrow Capital Group.

Listed: $10,500,000.

Sold: $10,500,000.

Days on market: 0.

Where: Great Falls.

Style: Colonial.

Bragging points: Six bed­rooms and nine bathrooms, with a wine cellar and outdoor kitchen, on five acres.

Sold by: Mohammad Zafar Iqbal, a retired otolaryngologist.

Listed: $3,999,900.

Sold: $3,850,000.

Days on market: 380.

Where: Herndon.

Style: Colonial.

Bragging points: An estate with more than 22,000 square feet, seven bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, an in-law suite, and a five-car garage.

DC

Bought by: Elinor Stevenson, a program analyst at the State Department.

Listed: $5,495,000.

Sold: $5,275,000.

Days on market: 57.

Where: Cleveland Park.

Style: Transitional.

Bragging points: Six bedrooms and bathrooms, with three fireplaces, multiple porches, and a shared tennis court.

Sold by: Anna Gelpern, a professor at Georgetown Law, and Bruce Spiva, a former candidate for DC attorney general.

Listed: $1,675,000.

Sold: $1,675,000.

Days on market: 6.

Where: Mount Pleasant.

Style: Rowhouse.

Bragging points: Six bedrooms and three bathrooms, with high ceilings, skylights, and a rear flagstone patio.

Maryland

Sold by: Kevin Keyes, president and CEO of Information Management Group, an IT-and-­communications-solutions firm.

Listed: $5,895,000.

Sold: $5,250,000.

Days on market: 209.

Where: Chevy Chase.

Style: Traditional.

Bragging points: More than 7,000 square feet, with seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a home theater, and a 50-foot pool.

Bought by: Theodore Shin, CEO of the private-­investment firm Capitol Hill Group.

Listed: $4,495,000.

Sold: $4,200,000.

Days on market: 114.

Where: Bethesda.

Style: Traditional.

Bragging points: Five bedrooms and eight bathrooms, with floor-to-ceiling windows, an elevator, and a three-car garage.

Sold by: Robert Snyder, founder of the private- global-investment firm Cambridge Information Group.

Listed: $3,895,000.

Sold: $3,600,000.

Days on market: 384.

Where: Chevy Chase.

Style: Condo.

Bragging points: More than 5,000 square feet, with three bedrooms, five bathrooms, a library, and two covered balconies.

Some sales information provided by American City Business Leads and Diana Hart of Washington Fine Properties.

Photographs courtesy of Bright MLS.

This article appears in the September 2022 issue of Washingtonian.