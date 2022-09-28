Can we expect James Madison on the next Lizzo track? Probably not, but the singer did borrow the Founding Father’s 200-year-old flute for a performance at the Capital One Arena on Tuesday. The instrument was on loan from the Library of Congress, after Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden invited the flautist to explore the institution’s collection of 1,800 flutes.

NOBODY HAS EVER HEARD THIS FAMOUS CRYSTAL FLUTE BEFORE NOW YOU HAVE IM THE FIRST & ONLY PERSON TO EVER PLAY THIS PRESIDENTIAL 200-YEAR-OLD CRYSTAL FLUTE— THANK YOU @librarycongress ❤️ pic.twitter.com/VgXjpC49sO — FOLLOW @YITTY (@lizzo) September 28, 2022

Dressed in a glittering costume to match the woodwind, Lizzo stepped to the mic and performed a note, comparing the experience to “playing out of a wine glass.” She’s the first person to play the instrument and, to quote the flautist’s discography, “It’s about damn time!”

“Bitch, I just twerked and played James Madison’s crystal flute from the 1800s!” Lizzo said. “We just made history tonight! Thank you to Library of Congress for preserving our history and making history freaking cool.”

“HISTORY IS FREAKIN’ COOL” –@lizzo! Of course – it’s the nation’s capital so @SecretService & @CapitolPolice joined her on stage. Why? Because she is the FIRST ever to play President James Madison’s 1813 crystal flute courtesy of @librarycongress. Super amazing to witness! pic.twitter.com/aQRSsVhrv0 — Sierra Fox (@thesierrafox) September 28, 2022

According to Fox5 DC’s Sierra Fox, Capitol Police and Secret Service were also on stage to hand off the artifact. The Library of Congress confirms the flute returned to its home, where we imagine the other historic instruments felt a little bit starstruck.

We just did a DNA test. Turns out: It's 100% that [crystal] flute @lizzo played at her D.C. stop on the #SpecialTour tonight. It's safe & sound back at the Library now. Thank you @CapitolPolice for escorting it. Watch this space for more from Lizzo's Library visit. #LizzoAtLOC pic.twitter.com/YnS5wVoALN — Library of Congress (@librarycongress) September 28, 2022

