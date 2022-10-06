Indigenous Peoples Day, the second Monday in October, falls on October 10 this year. Here are some events to around DC that will honor the day:

Head to the Mall for the American Indian Society of Washington DC’s “Come to the Circle”

Adjacent to National Museum of the American Indian near Jefferson Dr., SW and Fourth St., SW

Monday from 2 to 5 PM, the American Indian Society of Washington DC presents an outdoor event on the National Mall featuring speakers, performances, children’s activities, and educational sessions. Find more information here.

Visit the National Museum of the American Indian

Fourth St. and Independence Ave., SW

Learn about Native American history and culture at this free Smithsonian museum on the National Mall, open from 10 AM to 5:30 PM. Current exhibits include “Why We Serve: Native Americans in the United States Armed Forces” and the immersive “Preston Singletary: Raven and the Box of Daylight.” You can also check out the museum’s online exhibitions here.

Shop at Intertribal Creatives

106 N Lee St, Alexandria

Intertribal Creatives is a fair-trade gallery and shop located on ancestral Tauxenent and Pamunkey land in Old Town, Alexandria. The online and in-person shop showcases works made by indigenous artists across the country. For Indigenous Peoples Day, shoppers can take 10 percent off every purchase in-store and online.

Attend a Transformative Teaching Online Event

Online

Presented by the Museum of the American Indian, this free online event on Monday at 1 PM features three youth panelists who are bringing indigenous voices to K–12 education. You can register here.

Check out the new Alexandria Archeology Museum Exhibit

105 N Union St #327, Alexandria

You’ll have to wait until Tuesday to visit in person, but the Alexandria Archeology Museum is unveiling a new exhibit for Indigenous Peoples Day (you can check it out virtually starting Monday). It will explore how archaeologists determine the age of a site, and the display includes the oldest artifact ever found in Alexandria: the Clovis Point, a Native American multi-purpose tool that is over 13,000 years old.