Residence Two at Intersect at O Townhomes is sleek, sexy, and sophisticated in the heart of Shaw. This concrete construction townhome has over 2,800 interior square feet spanning four stories. There is an individual private elevator serving all floors and the private underground parking garage.

Upon arrival from your lush, landscaped patio off 8th Street, Residence Two offers a double height ceiling. The kitchen is sublime: custom cabinetry designed by Akseizer Design Group, Calacatta quartz backsplash and waterfall with easy seating for four on your enviable island. All appliances are Thermador including your induction cooktop and double ovens. Your main living space continues seamlessly from the kitchen with a custom entertainment center. The eastern exposure 4-bedroom home has large plank flooring throughout. The second level of this home boasts two bedrooms; guest bathroom and laundry room. The third-floor’s entirety is the primary suite offering ample sleeping room, sitting areas, double custom Elfa closets and a tranquil primary bathroom. On the top floor is your private lounge with entertainment kitchen and your private rooftop terrace offering a built-in grill, gas fireplace and prepped area for your outdoor television. Just past the lounge is your fourth bedroom with a powder room.

Residence Two has every detail you could want including motorized shades, ample outdoor areas, tons of space to entertain, and host guests, multiple home offices, exercise room and more. Streamlined architecture by Shalom Baranes with interiors thoughtfully designed by ADG. The Townhomes at Intersect and O are special and one of a kind. Delivering December 2022. This residence also offers owners’ access to shared amenities at City Market at O and 880P.

Amenities include rooftop pool with amazing monument views; 6,000 square foot City Gym with spin room, music lounge, dog park; canine agility course and grooming stations (subject to additional terms and limitations).

All tours are by appointment through Urban Pace Director of Sales Jennifer Felix at 202-853-1784 or jfelix@urbanpace.com.

Price: $1,900,000.00

Address: 1330 8th St NW, #2, Washington, DC 20001

4 Beds / 2 full baths + 2 half baths