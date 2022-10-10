9 Día de Los Muertos Events Around DC

This year, there are plenty of different ways to celebrate Día de los Muertos. Find a free performance at a museum, enjoy an imported beer while watching Mexican wrestling or catch a family movie in the park.

Food and Film in the Park

1332 I St., NW

Gather by Events DC is hosting an interactive film and food event curated by the Mexican embassy. Head to Franklin Park on Saturday, October 15 for a screening of the film Coco and traditional Día de los Muertos dishes. Details: 12 PM; Free.

Celebrate at the Wharf

101 District Square, SW

A variety of festive events are taking place at the Wharf’s District Pier on Saturday, October 23. Enjoy street food offerings, live music, skull painting, and pours of Modelo at the Día de los Muertos beer garden. Details: 2 PM to 5 PM; Free.

Quetzal Concert

Fourth St. and Independence Ave., SW

The National Museum of the American Indian and the National Museum of the American Latino are welcoming Grammy award-winning band Quetzal for a concert on Saturday, October 29. Stop by the ofrenda located in the Potomac Atrium and make a paper butterfly to honor your own loved ones. Details: 2 PM to 3 PM; Free.

Annapolis Day of the Dead Festival

801 Chase St., Annapolis

Annapolis is hosting its fourth annual festival on Saturday, October 29. There will be food, local vendors, performances, and plenty of opportunities for face painting and other Day of the Dead activities. Details: 4 PM to 9 PM; Free.

Family Day at the SAAM

Eighth and G Sts., NW

The Smithsonian American Art Museum is offering a variety of themed, family-friendly events on Saturday, October 29. Sit down for face painting and crafts or catch professional dance performances and live music. Details: 11:30 PM to 3 PM; Free.

Mexican Wrestling at Hook Hall

3400 Georgia Ave., NW

Check out this Día de los Muertos-themed Lucha Libre event happening all weekend long at Hook Hall. On Saturday, October 29 and Sunday, October 30, enjoy live wrestling, imported cervezas, and music from DJs. Details: Saturday from 2 PM to 5 PM and 7 PM to 10 PM; Sunday from 2 PM to 5 PM; $25.

Arte en el Parque

4211 31st St., Mt. Rainier

Learn about the history behind the holiday with the local branch of Latino Outdoors on Sunday, October 30. Participate in nature crafts and ceremonial activities with environmental educator Mariana Baez Ponce. Details: 2 PM to 3 PM; Free.

MOCA Arlington Picnic

3550 Wilson Blvd., Arlington

Bring a snack or enjoy chicken tinga and tacos from food truck La Tingeria on Tuesday, November 1 at the evening celebration. Additionally, the museum will put on performances and art activities for attendees in the park. Details: 5:30 PM to 8:30 PM; Free.

National Portrait Gallery Celebration

Eighth and G Sts., NW

Head to the National Portrait Gallery on Wednesday, November 2 for their annual festival. Start inside the museum with a music and dance jamboree, and then head outside to see live video artwork displayed on the museum facade. Details: 5 PM to 8:30 PM; Free.