14 Dog-Friendly Halloween Events Around DC

Don’t want to leave the pups home while you’re out celebrating spooky season? There are plenty of canine-friendly (and canine-focused) Halloween events around town.

Weiner 500 at The Wharf

When: Sunday, October 16, 2 to 5 PM

What: The tenth annual Dachshund Dash for Charity is happening at the Wharf’s District Pier after its rain cancellation two weeks ago. The Oktoberfest celebration will feature a 70-yard racing strip, and the champion will get a trophy and $100. Race entry costs $30 and all proceeds go to Rural Dog Rescue.

Movie Night at Bark Social

When: Thursday, October 20, 7 to 9 PM

What: Curl up with your canine for a showing of Halloween classic Hocus Pocus. Tickets are free but are needed for entry.

Spooky Pooch Howl-o-ween at Hillwood

When: Saturday, October 22, 4 to 6 PM

What: Explore the 25 acre estate and enter your pooch in the costume competition, with categories including best homemade, most glamorous, cutest, and funniest. Get into the spirit with a Spooky Pooch cocktail.

Double Trouble Halloween Costume Contest at Bark Social

When: Monday, October 24, 4 to 7 PM

What: Here’s a costume contest with a twist—you’ll only be considered if you coordinate your costume with your furry friend. The dog-centric Pike & Rose bar also has new a new cocktail menu that features a harvest mule and candy-apple sangria. RSVP here.

Fairmont’s Annual Howl-O-Ween

When: Thursday, October 27 at 6 to 7:30 PM

What: The best dressed doggos will have a chance to win overnight stays, dinner, and more at this West End hotel’s free event. Pastry chefs will cook up peanut-butter treats and pup-tails for dogs, while humans can enjoy canine-themed cocktails.

Drag Me to Halloween at Bark Social

When: Friday, October 28, 8 PM to midnight.

What: Drag, dogs, and dancing—they’re all converging at Pike & Rose. Queens Sirène Noir Sidor-Jackson and Citrine will host the evening of performances. General admission tickets are $15, or a table of four can be reserved for $80. All ticket proceeds will go to the performers and any donations will go to the MoCo Price Center.

Hirshhorn Howl-O-Ween

When: Saturday, October 29, 10 to 11:30 AM

What: Strut your stuff with your pup among the art in the Sculpture Garden. There will be costume contests for humans and dogs, plus coffee, mimosas, and kid-friendly activities. Advanced registration is required, and prices vary.

4th Annual Bark Bash at One Loudoun

When: Saturday, October 29, noon to 3 PM

What: One Loudoun is bringing back its festive pet event. It’ll feature dog costume contests, treat vendors, photo booths, and caricature stations, and rescue groups will show off their adoptable dogs.

Nightmare at Barkhaus

When: Saturday, October 29, 5 to 8 PM

What: Dress up your four-legged friends and enter them in a chance to win a one year membership at Barkhaus, the dog-focused restaurant/play area in Alexandria. Doggies are scheduled to walk to runway at 7:30 PM and winners will be announced at 8 PM. Expect spooky food and drink specials, too.

Harbor Halloween

When: Saturday, October 30, noon to 3 PM

What: Trick-or-treat at over 30 participating shops and restaurants at National Harbor, then enter a pumpkin-carving competition and check out a showing of Hocus Pocus. At 2:45, join in the pawrade to show off your pup’s best costume. Check out the full schedule of events here.

SPet-Tacular Halloween Parade and Costume Contest at The Parks Historic Walter Reed

When: Saturday, October 30, 2 to 4 PM

What: Dress up your dog for this second annual costume contest and parade. Your pup will have the chance to win prizes from One Leg Up Pets, Big Bad Woof Pet Store, and other local businesses.

Halloween Pet Portraits at the Congressional Cemetery

When: Saturday, October 30, 11 AM to 3 PM

What: Get a professional portrait of your beloved pet. There’s a choice of backgrounds and decorations. Portraits cost $30.

Fall Festival at Bark Social

When: Saturday, October 30, 10 AM to 6 PM

What: Bring your pup for a day that includes pumpkin calligraphy, a straw bale pyramid, and plenty of treats. Costumes (human and canine) are encouraged. Tickets are $25 and include admission of up to two humans and one dog.

Montpelier Farms Fall Festival

When: Through Sunday, November 6.

What: If you want to enjoy autumn festivities without the spook-factor, this Upper Marlboro fall festival allows leashed pups—including in the corn maze and on the hayrides.

