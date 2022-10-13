9 Fun Food Events Around DC

This year’s Julia Child Foundation award winner Grace Young will hold a cooking demonstration and book signing at the American History Museum (1300 Constitution Ave., NW) on Friday, October 14. Young will discuss her work preserving Chinese cooking traditions. The event is free and runs from noon to 1:30 PM.

Friday, October 14 is the final day of chef Bert Hutchins’s pop up at Maxwell Park in Navy Yard (1346 Fourth St., SE).Hutchins–executive chef of the soon-to-open Le Mont Royal–serves up comfort food with a French twist, including Wisconsin-style butter burgers and crunchwrap supremes.

A food-and-film-focused Día de los Muertos event in Franklin Park (1332 I St., NW) starts at noon on Saturday, October 15. The Mexican Embassy is helping to curate a selection of holiday foods and there’s an interactive performance of the film Coco at noon. General admission is free, but register here.

A bar crawl and doughnut bonanza kicks off at the Arlington Rooftop Bar and Grill (2424 Wilson Blvd., Arlington) on Saturday, October 15. Spend the afternoon popping from location to location eating doughnuts and drinking cider. The event starts at 2 PM and tickets will get access to drink specials and two free doughnuts.

Chefs Tim Ma and Kevin Tien will host a night market celebrating Asian food and culture on Saturday, October 15. Head to Pentagon City’s Westpost development (1201 S. Joy St., Arlington) for street-vendor-style bites, drinks, and lots of fun activities. Registration is free and food and drinks are available for purchase. The event runs from 5 to 11 PM.

Hook Hall’s (3400 Georgia Ave., NW) cider celebration is happening Saturday, October 15. Over 30 ciders from across the country will be available to taste at the Park View bar. Timed general admission tickets are $25; for an additional $20, take home a 12-pack of cider.

The annual Turkish festival (Pennsylvania Ave., NW, between Third and Seventh sts.) arrives on Sunday, October 16. Vendors will serve Turkish coffee, kebabs, and Kahramanmaraş-style ice cream. The festival is free and runs from 11 AM to 7 PM.

Officina at The Wharf (1120 Maine Ave., SW) will host a drag brunch on Sunday, October 16. Check out performances while eating pasta and sipping Champagne. Seatings are at 11 AM and 2 PM; your $25 reservation comes with a free welcome cocktail, and brunch is available for purchase.

Want to dig your fingers into pasta dough? Head to Alexandria’s Port City Brewing (3950 Wheeler Ave., Alexandria) for a cooking class on Wednesday, October 19. Learn how to make fresh noodles while sipping on local beer. Tickets are $55 and the class runs from 7 to 9 PM.