PHOTOS: The Most Expensive Homes Sold in Washington in September

Including a waterfront townhouse in Old Town Alexandria

All photographs via BrightMLS.

#10

7205 Eagle Ridge Pl

Where: 7205 Eagle Ridge Pl., Bethesda

How much: $2,900,000

This nearly 9,000-square-foot, five-bedroom mansion, which overlooks Potomac’s Avenel golf course, has five-and-a-half bathrooms, a golf room and simulator, and a landscaped backyard with a spacious deck, gazebo, fireplace, and outdoor kitchen.

#9

8600 Rapley Gate Ter

Where: 8600 Rapley Gate Ter., Potomac

How much: $3,050,000

This four-bedroom, eight-bathroom Colonial mansion has a private screened porch, elevator, large backyard, and enough space to park 18 cars.

#8

12126 Hanson Farm Dr

Where: 12126 Hanson Farm Dr., North Potomac

How much: $3,099,950

This new Craftsman-style home has six bedrooms, seven-and-a half bathrooms, and a covered patio with a built-in grill and outdoor fireplace.

#7

41370 Eagle Ridge Ln

Where: 41370 Eagle Ridge Ln., Lovettsville

How much: $3,250,000

Surrounded on three sides by the Catoctin Creek, this Craftsman-style estate sits on more than 40 acres of land. The five-bedroom house comes with eight bathrooms, a gym, a home theater, and a resort-style pool and hot tub, plus a timber barn.

#6

2 Wolfe St

Where: 2 Wolfe St., Alexandria

How much: $3,600,000

This Old Alexandria townhouse sits right along Potomac River, and has three bedrooms and four bathrooms. You’ll also find two fireplaces, a 35-foot boat slip, and four parking spaces.

#5

2750 Q St NW

Where: 2750 Q St., NW

How much: $4,150,000

Former U.S. Ambassador to Argentina Robert Woods Bliss and his wife Mildred lived in this Georgetown home before founding the Dumbarton Oaks Research Library and Collection. Surrounded by a landscaped terrace on three sides, the 1900 carriage house has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half bathrooms, and a private driveway.

#4

2315 S St NW

Where: 2315 S St., NW

How much: $4,250,000

This Kalaroma Georgian-style home comes with five bedrooms, six bathrooms, an updated kitchen, elevator, a private walled garden, and a noteworthy neighbor—Jeff Bezos.

#3

212 A St NE

Where: 212 A St., NE

How much: $4,995,00

This five-bedroom Capitol Hill townhouse was built in 1900, and has six bathrooms and a built-in smart home system. It also comes with a carriage house and a spacious backyard with an outdoor kitchen, television, and furnished Ipe deck.

#2

1160 Chain Bridge Rd

Where: 1160 Chain Bridge Rd., McLean 

How much: $5,250,000

This Colonial estate has six bedrooms and seven bathrooms, plus a wine cellar, game room, and spacious rear garden.

#1

1138 Langley Ln

Where: 1138 Langley Ln., McLean

How much: $6,400,000

This five-bedroom French-inspired estate comes with six bathrooms, six fireplaces, and a sprawling landscaped backyard decked out with a pool, garden, and playground equipment.

Information courtesy of Bright MLS. This post excludes sales without seller permission to publicize, and may exclude some new construction. 

Damare Baker
Damare Baker
Research Editor

Before becoming Research Editor, Damare Baker was an Editorial Fellow and Assistant Editor for Washingtonian. She has previously written for Voice of America and The Hill. She is a graduate of Georgetown University, where she studied international relations, Korean, and journalism.

