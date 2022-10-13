PHOTOS: The Most Expensive Homes Sold in Washington in September

#10

Where: 7205 Eagle Ridge Pl., Bethesda

How much: $2,900,000

This nearly 9,000-square-foot, five-bedroom mansion, which overlooks Potomac’s Avenel golf course, has five-and-a-half bathrooms, a golf room and simulator, and a landscaped backyard with a spacious deck, gazebo, fireplace, and outdoor kitchen.

#9

Where: 8600 Rapley Gate Ter., Potomac

How much: $3,050,000

This four-bedroom, eight-bathroom Colonial mansion has a private screened porch, elevator, large backyard, and enough space to park 18 cars.

#8

Where: 12126 Hanson Farm Dr., North Potomac

How much: $3,099,950

This new Craftsman-style home has six bedrooms, seven-and-a half bathrooms, and a covered patio with a built-in grill and outdoor fireplace.

#7

Where: 41370 Eagle Ridge Ln., Lovettsville

How much: $3,250,000

Surrounded on three sides by the Catoctin Creek, this Craftsman-style estate sits on more than 40 acres of land. The five-bedroom house comes with eight bathrooms, a gym, a home theater, and a resort-style pool and hot tub, plus a timber barn.

#6

Where: 2 Wolfe St., Alexandria

How much: $3,600,000

This Old Alexandria townhouse sits right along Potomac River, and has three bedrooms and four bathrooms. You’ll also find two fireplaces, a 35-foot boat slip, and four parking spaces.

#5

Where: 2750 Q St., NW

How much: $4,150,000

Former U.S. Ambassador to Argentina Robert Woods Bliss and his wife Mildred lived in this Georgetown home before founding the Dumbarton Oaks Research Library and Collection. Surrounded by a landscaped terrace on three sides, the 1900 carriage house has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half bathrooms, and a private driveway.

#4

Where: 2315 S St., NW

How much: $4,250,000

This Kalaroma Georgian-style home comes with five bedrooms, six bathrooms, an updated kitchen, elevator, a private walled garden, and a noteworthy neighbor—Jeff Bezos.

#3

Where: 212 A St., NE

How much: $4,995,00

This five-bedroom Capitol Hill townhouse was built in 1900, and has six bathrooms and a built-in smart home system. It also comes with a carriage house and a spacious backyard with an outdoor kitchen, television, and furnished Ipe deck.

#2

Where: 1160 Chain Bridge Rd., McLean

How much: $5,250,000

This Colonial estate has six bedrooms and seven bathrooms, plus a wine cellar, game room, and spacious rear garden.

#1

Where: 1138 Langley Ln., McLean

How much: $6,400,000

This five-bedroom French-inspired estate comes with six bathrooms, six fireplaces, and a sprawling landscaped backyard decked out with a pool, garden, and playground equipment.

Information courtesy of Bright MLS. This post excludes sales without seller permission to publicize, and may exclude some new construction.

