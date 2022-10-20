5 Taylor Swift-Themed Events Around DC

Taylor Swift’s latest album Midnights drops on Friday, October 21 at midnight, and if you’re a local Tay Lover who is Fearless in your fandom, it’s time to Speak Now—or for Evermore hold your peace. The artist’s Reputation is more than Folklore, sparking dance parties, listening sessions, and signature drinks. Here are five ways to celebrate the singer/songwriter’s discography around DC.

Taylor Swift cocktails at Moon Rabbit

801 Wharf St., SW

Chef Kevin Tien is a member of the Swift fanbase, and cocktails at his modern Vietnamese Wharf restaurant pay homage to the songstress’s’ tracks (Taylor’s Version, of course). Order the Wildest Dreams with coconut-washed rye or the spirit-free, blood orange-accented Cause Baby, Now We Got Bad Blood.

Midnights at the Pug

1234 H St., NE

H Street bar the Pug is turning up the volume on Swift’s new release, Midnights on Monday, October 24. Join fellow fans to revel in the your new favorite songs—and to discuss any Swiftian Easter eggs on the album.

Candlelight: A Tribute to Taylor Swift

1217 Massachusetts Ave., NW

Swift tunes like “Cardigan” and “All Too Well” get the classical treatment, courtesy of the Listeso String Quartet. Head to the Church of Ascension and Saint Agnes on Tuesday, November 1 or Tuesday, February 7 for candle-laden concerts at 6:30 PM and 9 PM. Tickets are $30 and up.

Look What You Made Me Do: The Taylor Swift Dance Party

620 T Street NW

Grab a $20 and up ticket to “Shake It Off” at the Howard Theatre dance party on Friday, December 9. Starting at 9 PM, DJs will be spinning Taylor tunes while the bar pours drinks dedicated to the artist’s famous exes. (We’re looking at you, Jake Gyllenhaal.)

The Taylor Party: Taylor Swift Night

815 V St. NW

You’ll have plenty of time to memorize the anthems on Tay’s latest drop so you can sing (or scream) along at a 9:30 Club dance party on Friday, January 27. A $22 tickets gets you access to the 8 PM celebration, which feels like a festival dedicated to Miss Americana.

Join the conversation!