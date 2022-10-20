Tonight Only: See the Crystal Flute Lizzo Played Up Close

One of the year’s most memorable moments was when Lizzo played (and twerked with) James Madison’s crystal flute during her September concert at the Capital One Center. Now, the Library of Congress is giving everyone the chance to see it up close (ish).

For one night only, the crystal flute and other instruments from the LOC’s collection of nearly 2,000 flutes will be on display in the Thomas Jefferson Building’s Great Hall. When Lizzo visited the institution’s Flute Vault last month, she also played a plexiglass flute—that instrument will be on display, too. From 5 to 8 PM tonight, guests will be able to check out the flutes and ask music experts—including curator Carol Lynn Ward-Bamford—any questions.

The event is a part of the Library of Congress’s Live! at the Library series on Thursdays, where its exhibits are open for extended hours and guests can enjoy happy hour food and drinks. The event is free to attend, but visitors must reserve a timed-entry pass.

