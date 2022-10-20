DC

Where: Berkley.

Bought by: Matthew Earley, founder and president of 38North, a cloud-­security advisory company.

Listed: $3,750,000.

Sold: $4,030,129.

Days on market: 7.

Style: Contemporary.

Bragging points: An open-concept home with five bedrooms and bathrooms, floor-to-ceiling windows, a game room with wet bar, a fitness room, and two terraces overlooking a tiered backyard.

Where: Cleveland Park.

Sold by: Wendy Farrow Raines, ex-wife of former Fannie Mae head Frank Raines.

Listed: $6,495,000.

Sold: $6,495,000.

Days on market: 4.

Style: Colonial.

Bragging points: Five bedrooms, six bathrooms, a spacious front porch, a chef-grade kitchen with dual islands and both induction and gas stoves, and a flagstone terrace overlooking a heated pool with fountain.

Where: Kent.

Sold by: Peter M. Gillon, a partner at Pillsbury Law.

Listed: $6,875,000.

Sold: $6,750,000.

Days on market: 5.

Style: French.

Bragging points: Four bedrooms, six bathrooms, a music room, a gym and steam shower, and a motor court, all overlooking Glover Archbold Park.

Where: Wesley Heights.

Sold by: William H. Webster, former FBI and CIA director.

Listed: $2,799,000.

Sold: $2,799,000.

Days on market: 3.

Style: Colonial.

Bragging points: Three bedrooms, four bathrooms, three fireplaces, and four sets of French doors leading to lush gardens on a 15,000-square-foot site.

Maryland

Where: Bethesda.

Sold by: Pilar C. Frank-O’Leary, president and CEO of PFO Advisory Group.

Listed: $3,100,000.

Sold: $2,950,000.

Days on market: 91.

Style: Colonial.

Bragging points: Eight bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, a two-story foyer with hand-painted wallpaper by Gracie Studio, two offices, a steam room, a wine cel­lar, a pool, and an in-law apartment, on 1.25 acres.

Where: Potomac.

Bought by: Kevin Willard, new head coach of the University of Maryland men’s basketball team.

Listed: $4,900,000.

Sold: $4,900,000.

Days on market: 2.

Style: Colonial.

Bragging points: Six bedrooms, eight bathrooms, a built-in movie screen, a wine cellar, a full bar, a gym, a sauna, and a covered outdoor kitchen.

Virginia

Where: McLean.

Sold by: Steven T. Schorer, CEO at Alion Science and Technology.

Listed: $8,995,000.

Sold: $8,250,000.

Days on market: 34.

Style: Georgian.

Bragging points: Five bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a theater, a library, a 920-bottle wine room, a gym, and a heated pool, on 1.5 acres

Some sales information provided by American City Business Leads and Diana Hart of Washington Fine Properties.

Photographs courtesy of Bright MLS.

This article appears in the October 2022 issue of Washingtonian.