The Marine Corps Marathon Is Finally Back in Person This Year

The Marine Corps Marathon will take place in person on Sunday, October 30 for the first time since 2019. In addition to the main marathon, race-related events will be held throughout the weekend from October 28 to October 30.

In 2020, the marathon was canceled for the first time in history due to Covid. The event was slated to make its return to in-person racing last year, but was canceled once again because of “security and safety precautions.” Instead, competitors could participate in a “virtual” marathon, running 26.2 miles on their own.

This year’s marathon begins in Arlington, between the Pentagon and Arlington National Cemetery. Racers will run over the Key Bridge into Georgetown, passing by scenic spots like the Tidal Basin and National Mall before returning to Arlington for a finish at the Marine Corps War Memorial.

Food and water stations will be set up throughout the course, and performers such as the Quantico Marine Corps Band will perform at select mile markers. Mile 12 at Hains Point—known as the “wear blue Mile”—will feature 225 posters with the names and photographs of fallen military members.

Marathoners still have the option to participate virtually, running the same distance between October 1 and November 10. Virtual runners can use their own wearable technology to track and submit their race results or download the Fitbit app on their phones.