3 DC-Area Homes for Sale That We Love

Scrolling Zillow at your desk? We won’t tell. Here are three of our favorite homes for sale this week around DC:

A one-bedroom Arlington loft with tons of natural light

Price: $335,000

Where: 1021 Arlington Blvd. #1301, Arlington

This loft features expansive windows in the living room and bedroom with panoramic views of the city, and the arched passageways make the space feel extra elegant. Plus, the half-bath on the main floor means guests don’t have to use the en-suite bathroom off the bedroom.

A two-bedroom penthouse in Sixteenth Street Heights

Price: $724,900

Where: 1214 Madison St. NW PH 2

This 1,150-square-foot penthouse comes with white oak herringbone floors, and one bedroom has two walls of windows—aka it’d be the perfect at-home office for those who work remote. A spiral staircase leads to an upper-level den complete with a wine fridge, too.

A seven-bedroom rowhouse in Mt. Pleasant

Price: $1,299,000

Where: 3313 17th St. NW

This plentiful Mt. Pleasant rowhouse has seven bedrooms, five bathrooms, 3,318 square feet, and three levels of outdoor space, including a small screened-in porch off the kitchen and a private roof deck. The listing is also only a block away from Mt. Pleasant Street NW and a short walk away from Rock Creek Park.